Magnolia festival seeking the 'Flavor of Shanghai'

Shanghai upholds magnolia, the flower that represents the city.

As part of the first Shanghai Magnolia Culture Festival, a "Shanghai Flavor" voting activity was launched on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Wednesday, along with the release of a city-wide fragrance map, to promote the flower to residents and tourists.

From now until October 19, the city will have more than 20 magnolia fragrance spots for people to vote for their favorite "Flavor of Shanghai."

The six magnolia fragrances presented for selection were specially developed by expert teams from Shanghai's renowned scientific research institutions, universities, and leading enterprises, taking two years of sampling, analysis, and research to replicate the aroma of fresh magnolia flowers.

The research team from the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, revealed that distillation extraction of magnolia flowers found that the magnolia fragrance includes around 40 components, including myrcene and monoterpene compounds, presenting a faint grassy fragrance, some of which also have antibacterial properties.