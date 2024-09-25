News / Metro

Magnolia festival seeking the 'Flavor of Shanghai'

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-09-25       0
Public are invited to vote for their favorite from six magnolia fragrances developed by experts.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-09-25       0
Magnolia festival seeking the 'Flavor of Shanghai'
Ti Gong

A magnolia display area on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

Shanghai upholds magnolia, the flower that represents the city.

As part of the first Shanghai Magnolia Culture Festival, a "Shanghai Flavor" voting activity was launched on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Wednesday, along with the release of a city-wide fragrance map, to promote the flower to residents and tourists.

From now until October 19, the city will have more than 20 magnolia fragrance spots for people to vote for their favorite "Flavor of Shanghai."

The six magnolia fragrances presented for selection were specially developed by expert teams from Shanghai's renowned scientific research institutions, universities, and leading enterprises, taking two years of sampling, analysis, and research to replicate the aroma of fresh magnolia flowers.

The research team from the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, revealed that distillation extraction of magnolia flowers found that the magnolia fragrance includes around 40 components, including myrcene and monoterpene compounds, presenting a faint grassy fragrance, some of which also have antibacterial properties.

Magnolia festival seeking the 'Flavor of Shanghai'
Hu Min / SHINE

A voting spot on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

"The fragrance of magnolia is not flamboyant and strong, but a gentle, delicate, and enduring floral fragrance," said Yan Min, fragrance and flavor development director of Shanghai Jahwa.

"The floral scent of magnolia can not only make people feel fresh, but also evoke emotional resonance," said Yan.

In addition to the permanent voting spots such as Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street and the Citizen's Horticultural Center with convenient transport and a large passenger flow, several mobile spots have been set up across the city, including universities, industrial parks, office buildings, business districts, rural areas, tourist attractions, residential areas, and senior homes, to increase public participation and allow them to have close contact with the city flower beyond the flowering season, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

There are also magnolia art displays, magnolia popular science and cultural exhibitions, and promotional films of magnolia on the pedestrian mall's Century Square during the event.

At the same time, the square's fog system will switch to the single floral scent of magnolia, emitting fragrance on a regular basis, allowing the public to immerse themselves in the beauty of the city flower and appreciate the urban spirit it contains.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Century Square
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     