Design Market Urban Carnival expected to turn heads

The World Design Capital Conference 2024 (WDCC) will feature the highly anticipated Design Market (天物好市) Urban Carnival, which begins on Friday.

Organized by EKA·Tianwu, this dynamic event will gather more than 40 pioneering brands, showcasing a wide array of original products in categories like fashion, home decor, cultural creations and gourmet cuisine.

The carnival will also present a special skateboard art exhibit featuring 15 prominent artists who have designed pieces that reflect a spirit of freedom and self-expression. This artistic collaboration enhances the event's emphasis on innovation and individuality.

The EKA·Tianwu team has incorporated eco-friendly design into the event by using modular setups to reduce waste, which aligns with the WDCC's sustainability goals.

In addition, EKA·Tianwu will present its "City Renewal" exhibition, featuring nine architectural models that showcase a harmonious blend of urban development and nature. The models, ranging from the minimalist "Ren Pavilion" to the nature-inspired "Kong Jing," offer visitors a chance to explore innovative approaches to city design and urban living.

The Design Market Urban Carnival will be a unique opportunity to experience cutting-edge design, sustainability and creativity in one of the city's most exciting art and design hubs.