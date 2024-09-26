German innovation center opens to boost business ties
Yangpu District launched the German Innovation Center on Thursday to enhance support for foreign enterprises and strengthen ties with German-speaking companies.
The center is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, providing a platform for sharing knowledge and sustainable business practices among overseas enterprises in Yangpu, the district government said.
The launch ceremony included officials from the German Consulate General in Shanghai, the German Chamber of Commerce, and various local businesses. Attendees visited Siemens' digital experience center in the Knowledge Innovation Community (KIC) in the Wujiaochang area.
Liu Jinyuan, Yangpu's deputy director, highlighted the long-standing economic ties between Yangpu and German-speaking countries.
Liu noted that major companies such as Siemens, Continental and Thyssenkrupp are critical to the district's economic development.
He pointed out the center's goal to host industry forums, training programs, and events that promote sustainable innovation and attract more foreign investment.
The Yangpu German Innovation Center will also focus on creating practical solutions for challenges faced by companies in the region.
It aims to encourage startups and established businesses to collaborate on projects that enhance competitiveness and technological advancement.
Liu further encouraged companies to strengthen their commitment to Yangpu, stating that the region offers favorable conditions for foreign investment.
He described the current environment as "the right time and place for business," highlighting Yangpu's long-term relationships with foreign enterprises.
The district has launched the "Warm Yang" service brand to support foreign enterprises, ensuring they find new partners, opportunities, and growth engines.