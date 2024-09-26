German innovation center opens to boost business ties

Yangpu District launched the German Innovation Center on Thursday to enhance support for foreign enterprises and strengthen ties with German-speaking companies.

The center is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, providing a platform for sharing knowledge and sustainable business practices among overseas enterprises in Yangpu, the district government said.

The launch ceremony included officials from the German Consulate General in Shanghai, the German Chamber of Commerce, and various local businesses. Attendees visited Siemens' digital experience center in the Knowledge Innovation Community (KIC) in the Wujiaochang area.

Liu Jinyuan, Yangpu's deputy director, highlighted the long-standing economic ties between Yangpu and German-speaking countries.

Liu noted that major companies such as Siemens, Continental and Thyssenkrupp are critical to the district's economic development.

He pointed out the center's goal to host industry forums, training programs, and events that promote sustainable innovation and attract more foreign investment.