Student performers open Shanghai University Student Tourism Festival in Yangpu

The annual Shanghai University Student Tourism Festival began on Wednesday in Yangpu District, to promote local tourism and engage young people in discovering hidden gems of Shanghai.

The festival's theme, "My Youth, My City," encourages local students to engage with their city through various cultural and tourism activities.

The opening ceremony at the Knowledge Innovation Community in the Wujiaochang area featured performances from talented students from universities such as Fudan, Jiao Tong and Tongji.

The ceremony included a promotional video showcasing Yangpu's unique cultural tourism offerings, which highlighted the region's rich artistic heritage.

The most popular city walk routes in Yangpu, selected by the students, were also unveiled to encourage exploration of the city's scenic and cultural landscapes.

A traditional float parade, a staple of the festival since its inception, featured 25 well-decorated floats, parading through the Wujiaochang area.