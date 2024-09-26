Student performers open Shanghai University Student Tourism Festival in Yangpu
The annual Shanghai University Student Tourism Festival began on Wednesday in Yangpu District, to promote local tourism and engage young people in discovering hidden gems of Shanghai.
The festival's theme, "My Youth, My City," encourages local students to engage with their city through various cultural and tourism activities.
The opening ceremony at the Knowledge Innovation Community in the Wujiaochang area featured performances from talented students from universities such as Fudan, Jiao Tong and Tongji.
The ceremony included a promotional video showcasing Yangpu's unique cultural tourism offerings, which highlighted the region's rich artistic heritage.
The most popular city walk routes in Yangpu, selected by the students, were also unveiled to encourage exploration of the city's scenic and cultural landscapes.
A traditional float parade, a staple of the festival since its inception, featured 25 well-decorated floats, parading through the Wujiaochang area.
The festival will continue through mid-October, featuring events such as the Shanghai International Photography Festival and the International Drama Season.
As a highlight, a light and shadow show will be held along the Yangpu riverside during the festival. It combines art and technology, featuring light installations and shadow performances.
The Shanghai International Photography Festival, scheduled in November at the Shanghai International Fashion Center, will showcase photography from around the globe, promoting cultural exchange and artistic collaboration.
A jazz music festival in September and October will feature professional jazz bands performing classic jazz pieces with a unique blend of traditional Chinese culture.
Running from October 12 through December 8, the International Drama Season will present a range of theatrical performances, including world premieres and international collaborations from countries like Germany and Brazil.