Love all: Etiquette tips while attending the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024

Whether you are a seasoned tennis enthusiast or attending for the first time, here are some key etiquette tips to ensure you have the best time possible.

As the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 gets closer, it is time to get ready for an unforgettable tennis experience.

Entering and Exiting the Stands

During tennis matches, players switch sides after odd-numbered games (3rd, 5th, 7th, etc.) This is your opportunity to enter or leave your seat. If you arrive between games, please wait patiently at the entrance until the next changeover. Note that players switch sides without sitting after the first game.

Seating Etiquette

Once you enter, make sure to quickly find your seat. If the match has resumed before you reach it, take the nearest available seat to avoid lingering in the aisles or obstructing other spectators' views.

Stay Silent During Play

Tennis requires intense concentration. Ensure your phone is on silent mode, and refrain from talking, making noise, standing, or walking during the game.

Photography Rules

Flash photography is not permitted during the match. Be sure to disable your flash if you're capturing the action.

Cheering and Applause

Support your favorite players! However, cheer only after the umpire has made a call, and avoid making noise during points or disturbing the players. Show respect for all competitors by applauding both the winners and those who didn't make it through.

Respect All Players

Whether your favorite player wins or loses, remember to show appreciation for their efforts. Applaud both the victor and the defeated for their sportsmanship and skill.

Remember to respect the players, the game, and your fellow spectators and embrace the electric atmosphere that only a world-class tennis tournament can provide.

Get ready to cheer on your favorite athletes and create lasting memories at one of the most prestigious events in tennis!