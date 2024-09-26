News / Metro

High-end children's hospital to focus on blood disease and cancer

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-26
Shanghai Children's Medical Center's Zhangjiang branch will be in use after the National Day holiday next month with the facility part of the national children's medical center.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0

Targeting serious children's diseases like leukemia and tumors, Shanghai Children's Medical Center's Zhangjiang branch announced its opening on Thursday and will be put into use after the National Day holiday early next month.

Located at the Shanghai International Medical Zone in the Pudong New Area, the new facility is also a part of the national children's medical center in the city.

It will work together with Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center and Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center in the same area to establish a national-level cancer diagnosis and treatment highland, while focusing on blood diseases and solid tumors, officials said.

"Our target is to build the city's version of MD Anderson in the United States, the world's leading cancer center," said Dr Hong Li, vice president of Shanghai Children's Medical Center.

The new branch with 500 beds has eight modern operating rooms and 32 bone marrow transplant units. It is equipped with the nation's first radiation center for children, a cell therapy center and a molecular diagnosis center to carry out innovative cell research and development, various clinical trials and practices, and new drug and medical device development through cooperation with medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

In addition to cancer treatment, the new facility is equipped with all outpatient departments and an intensive care unit for seriously-ill patients.

Since it is a facility focusing on serious and complicated diseases, there is no emergency department. Children in an emergency situation can visit nearby Zhoupu Hospital and Shanghai Children's Medical Center's facility on Dongfang Road.

The international medical department hasn't opened in the new branch yet while commercial insurance is covered. Expat patients can still contact the center's international medical department on Dongfang Road at present for appointments.

If you go:

Address: No. 171 Tianniu Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区天牛路171号

Appointment for generalist: 021-38626948

Appointment for specialist: 021-38626141

Other ways of appointment: Wechat (scmc-vip)

Message: 18930830617

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
