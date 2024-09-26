First direct flight from Shanghai to Venice takes off

The first regular direct flight from Shanghai to Venice left Pudong International Airport on Thursday, greatly cutting the travel time between the two cities.

The flight from China Eastern Airlines carried nearly 230 passengers to the world-famous water town.

Serviced by flight numbers MU785/786, the China Eastern Airlines route will offer three weekly round trips on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flying time is around 13 hours, with tickets costing between 5,000 and 6,000 yuan.

Outbound flights will leave Pudong at 12:50am local time and arrive at Venice's Marco Polo Airport at 7:50am local time.

Return flights leave Venice at 11:30am local time to arrive at Pudong at 5:30am local time the following day.

Passengers say the direct flight will almost half the time the trip took previously.

"I usually take a flight to France or other cities in Italy and then transfer to Venice. It can take 20 to 24 hours in total. The direct flight is very convenient," one Italian woman said.