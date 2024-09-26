Festive feel for city's landscape lighting

Landscape lighting will be switched to holiday mode in Shanghai between September 30 and October 7 in celebration of the upcoming National Day holiday, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced on Thursday.

Festive and colorful lights will be turned on at the Bund, North Bund, Lujiazui, along Suzhou Creek, at municipal-level business circles, along the Inner Ring Road and two elevated roads, on Nanpu Bridge, as well as buildings in key areas across the city to create a joyful atmosphere. Both banks along the Huangpu River will be lit up by waterfall lights.

The illumination hours will be prolonged by one hour in these areas.

There will be no light show at the Bund, North Bund, central Lujiazui, and other areas along the Huangpu River, according to the bureau.