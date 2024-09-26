News / Metro

Bund terraces open free to the public for first time

Great views of the Huangpu River and Lujiazui skyline await as five waterfront terraces on the Bund are open as part of the Art on the Bund Festival.
Ti Gong

The "Bund Gateway" installation, a series of artistic door frames enhanced by augmented reality on Bund terraces.

Five waterfront terraces on the Bund are open to the public free for the first time as part of the annual Art on the Bund Festival, which began on Thursday.

The terraces on Bund 1, Fosun Art Center, Three on the Bund, Wanda Reign on the Bund Hotel, and BAIwork offer direct views of the Huangpu River and the Lujiazui skyline. They can be accessed when you make a free reservation through a mini-program on WeChat.

The event is a major feature of the festival, launched in 2022 to establish the Bund as a cultural hub. The initiative brings together 66 art institutions to attract more artists and organizations while at the same time making art more accessible to residents and visitors.

A central highlight of the art season is the Bund Gateway installation, a series of artistic door frames enhanced by augmented reality (AR).

At the Fosun Art Center and Bund 1, for instance, visitors can interact with AR-enhanced gateways that transform the space into a fusion of art and technology.

Ti Gong

A view of the Huangpu River and Lujiazui skyline from a Bund terrace.

Ti Gong

A view of the Bund and the Huangpu River from a Bund terrace.

At the other three terraces, AR recreates historical doorways, offering a virtual journey through time that reflects Shanghai's evolving architectural landscape.

The event runs through November 24 and also integrates art with commerce. The art center features limited-edition merchandise and themed products, while Bund No. 3 offers culinary experiences, including sugar sculptures and specialty drinks.

A new Art on the Bund 2024 Pass is available for 188 yuan (US$26.8), offering access to 11 major art venues, along with discounts at restaurants, cafes and hotels in Huangpu District.

The pass is part of a broader effort to encourage cultural tourism and engagement in the area. It is available for purchase until December 31, 2024.

Ti Gong

A visitor scans a "Bund Gateway" installation for an AR experience.

Ti Gong

Scan the QR code to make a free reservation to visit the five Bund terraces.

﻿
