Bund terraces open free to the public for first time

Five waterfront terraces on the Bund are open to the public free for the first time as part of the annual Art on the Bund Festival, which began on Thursday.

The terraces on Bund 1, Fosun Art Center, Three on the Bund, Wanda Reign on the Bund Hotel, and BAIwork offer direct views of the Huangpu River and the Lujiazui skyline. They can be accessed when you make a free reservation through a mini-program on WeChat.

The event is a major feature of the festival, launched in 2022 to establish the Bund as a cultural hub. The initiative brings together 66 art institutions to attract more artists and organizations while at the same time making art more accessible to residents and visitors.

A central highlight of the art season is the Bund Gateway installation, a series of artistic door frames enhanced by augmented reality (AR).

At the Fosun Art Center and Bund 1, for instance, visitors can interact with AR-enhanced gateways that transform the space into a fusion of art and technology.