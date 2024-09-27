Taopu Smart City boosts infrastructure and industry growth

Taopu Smart City has become a key area in Putuo District's development strategy with ongoing efforts to enhance transportation, attract high-tech industries and improve public services.

Taopu is improving its infrastructure to support industrial growth, according to a promotional event on Thursday at the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Shanghai. Two additional Metro lines, 20 and 26, are also under development apart from the operating Lines 11 and 15.

The goal is to foster industries like smart technology, research and development, and life sciences. Several high-profile companies have set up operations in Taopu, forming a new economic ecosystem.

Efforts to improve public services are also underway. West Medical Center is a major healthcare project that will feature a large public hospital offering teaching, research and prevention to go along with treatment. It is expected to improve healthcare in the region.