Taopu Smart City boosts infrastructure and industry growth
Taopu Smart City has become a key area in Putuo District's development strategy with ongoing efforts to enhance transportation, attract high-tech industries and improve public services.
Taopu is improving its infrastructure to support industrial growth, according to a promotional event on Thursday at the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Shanghai. Two additional Metro lines, 20 and 26, are also under development apart from the operating Lines 11 and 15.
The goal is to foster industries like smart technology, research and development, and life sciences. Several high-profile companies have set up operations in Taopu, forming a new economic ecosystem.
Efforts to improve public services are also underway. West Medical Center is a major healthcare project that will feature a large public hospital offering teaching, research and prevention to go along with treatment. It is expected to improve healthcare in the region.
Education resources in Taopu are increasing with new schools like Shanghai Thomas School and Putuo Experimental School affiliated with Shanghai International Studies University already admitting students.
A high-quality kindergarten and a nine-year compulsory education school, Taoli Future Experimental School, are also under development. The school aims to become a national model for educational reform.
Taopu is actively integrating urban functions to attract more residents and businesses. Diverse urban planning and human-centered design are accelerating the integration of industry and city life, according to its officials.
Taopu has been evolving over the last decade from a heavily polluted industrial zone into a smart city featuring high-tech global firms and a better environment.
Many famous state-owned companies, such as Hero, Shanghai Rubber Factory, Shanghai No. 1 TCM Factory and Shanghai Spice Factory, originated in Taopu. The decades of industrial construction spurred the rapid economic development of the area.