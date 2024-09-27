News / Metro

Taopu Smart City boosts infrastructure and industry growth

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:59 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0
New Metro lines, a major healthcare project and new schools are all under development as Taopu Smart City in Putuo District seeks to attract high-tech companies.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:59 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0
Taopu Smart City boosts infrastructure and industry growth
Ti Gong

Officials check the development of Taopu Smart City from the China-Israel Innovation Hub.

Taopu Smart City has become a key area in Putuo District's development strategy with ongoing efforts to enhance transportation, attract high-tech industries and improve public services.

Taopu is improving its infrastructure to support industrial growth, according to a promotional event on Thursday at the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Shanghai. Two additional Metro lines, 20 and 26, are also under development apart from the operating Lines 11 and 15.

The goal is to foster industries like smart technology, research and development, and life sciences. Several high-profile companies have set up operations in Taopu, forming a new economic ecosystem.

Efforts to improve public services are also underway. West Medical Center is a major healthcare project that will feature a large public hospital offering teaching, research and prevention to go along with treatment. It is expected to improve healthcare in the region.

Taopu Smart City boosts infrastructure and industry growth
Ti Gong

The Taopu Smart City Promotion Conference is held on Thursday at the China-Israel Innovation Hub.

Education resources in Taopu are increasing with new schools like Shanghai Thomas School and Putuo Experimental School affiliated with Shanghai International Studies University already admitting students.

A high-quality kindergarten and a nine-year compulsory education school, Taoli Future Experimental School, are also under development. The school aims to become a national model for educational reform.

Taopu is actively integrating urban functions to attract more residents and businesses. Diverse urban planning and human-centered design are accelerating the integration of industry and city life, according to its officials.

Taopu has been evolving over the last decade from a heavily polluted industrial zone into a smart city featuring high-tech global firms and a better environment.

Many famous state-owned companies, such as Hero, Shanghai Rubber Factory, Shanghai No. 1 TCM Factory and Shanghai Spice Factory, originated in Taopu. The decades of industrial construction spurred the rapid economic development of the area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     