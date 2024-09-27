Xuhui sets sights on becoming major hub for Chinese games
Xuhui District is set to become a key center for developing top domestic video games like "Black Myth: Wukong."
The ambition was highlighted at the 2024 Shanghai Digital Culture Industry High-quality Development Conference, where the China (Shanghai) Digital Entertainment Industry Index was also released.
Xuhui has a strong foundation of creative industries, hosting major gaming companies such as Tencent, NetEase and miHoYo, the creator of popular game "Genshin Impact."
The district plans to further develop its gaming sector and promote the integration of traditional Chinese culture with digital technology, the district government said.
Shanghai continues to lead the country's digital culture industry. The index highlights Shanghai's leadership and steady growth in gaming, eSports and digital media.
The city's gaming industry accounts for one-third of total gaming revenue in the country, while eSports events contribute nearly half of the national market. Digital growth has also driven transformations in cultural venues, publishing, and entertainment.
Xuhui-based gaming companies generated nearly 75 billion yuan (US$10.7 billion) in revenue in 2023.
The district's growth is supported by strong government policies. Its Three-Year Action Plan aims to make Xuhui a global center for game development, research and distribution.
Local officials are focusing on improving business services and regulatory support to help companies grow.
"Xuhui is working to establish a high-quality game development center, a global distribution center, an innovation value expansion center, and a high-quality development service platform," said Zhao Yi, Xuhui's head of publicity department.
The district has also established a copyright protection alliance and a one-stop service center to nurture its gaming ecosystem.