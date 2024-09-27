Xuhui sets sights on becoming major hub for Chinese games

Xuhui District is set to become a key center for developing top domestic video games like "Black Myth: Wukong."

The ambition was highlighted at the 2024 Shanghai Digital Culture Industry High-quality Development Conference, where the China (Shanghai) Digital Entertainment Industry Index was also released.

Xuhui has a strong foundation of creative industries, hosting major gaming companies such as Tencent, NetEase and miHoYo, the creator of popular game "Genshin Impact."

The district plans to further develop its gaming sector and promote the integration of traditional Chinese culture with digital technology, the district government said.

Shanghai continues to lead the country's digital culture industry. The index highlights Shanghai's leadership and steady growth in gaming, eSports and digital media.