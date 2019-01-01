Local expat guides reveal city's hidden gem

"Feel Shanghai: Travel as a Local" World Tourism Day Shanghai Showcase seeks to spark global interest in the city and its development as a premier destination for inbound travel.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The "Feel Shanghai: Travel as a Local" World Tourism Day Shanghai Showcase kicked off on Friday at the Liu Haisu Art Museum, celebrating the joy of experiencing the city through a local perspective while highlighting its rich cultural and tourism offerings. Organized by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism and operated by Shanghai Daily, the event invited the city's international residents to share their hidden gems and must-try local experiences, offering valuable insights for foreign visitors. The initiative seeks to spark global interest in exploring the city and supports its development to become a premier destination for inbound travel in China. Ten international residents from six countries, grouped into nine teams, joined as "local expat guides." With diverse backgrounds and from seven to 21 years of living experience in Shanghai, they showcased the city's charm across nine themes.

Clarisse Le Guernic, a seasoned tour guide from France, took visitors on a vibrant journey through "Citywalk." Celebrity French chef Corentin Delcroix, who has millions of fans online, tantalized taste buds under the "Food" spotlight. Renowned French graffiti artist Paul Dezio brought "Art" to life. German entrepreneur Eric Baden, founder of "Coffee Commune," brewed up excitement for the "Cafe" theme, while Hungarian museum professional Steven Back unveiled the charm of "Ancient Town." Spanish "Piano Prince" Mario Alonso entertained under the "Performance" theme, and Australian host Cameron Andersen highlighted the thrill of "Sport." Siblings Maya and Anton Wagener, born in Shanghai and of Chinese-German heritage, introduced the fun of "Wonderland," while Italian kung fu master Kleber Battaglia focused on "Wellness." The event premiered a themed video titled "Feel Shanghai: Travel as a Local," where the participants shared their favorite local experiences in the city with global visitors.

In a sharing session, Le Guernic spoke about her discoveries from over nine years exploring Shanghai's streets. She shared delightful stories of urban secrets and heart-warming moments with locals. "I really enjoy the local surprises we can find at each corner, like people doing tai chi, a delicious jianbing, or a narrow lilong full of drying clothes." Dezio, who has spent nearly 18 years in Shanghai, discussed the evolution of the city's vibrant street art scene and shared his artistic journey, emphasizing how public art intertwines with urban renewal. "I take the city into my art in the way I see it as a juxtaposition of colors," he said, noting that if he had to choose colors for Shanghai, they would be crimson red and luxurious gold. "Crimson red represents the energy, intensity, and celebration of Shanghai, while luxurious gold symbolizes the opportunities available in the city," he said.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dezio said he tried to go to everywhere in Shanghai. "I've been to a lot of places, and I've walked in every single district in Shanghai," he said. "Yesterday I had friends visiting and I encouraged everyone to try to go out of the central place where everyone tells you to go and go into the small streets and little alleys to discover real Shanghai, which is really nice. Take your time to just randomly walk out and that's what I can encourage. "Shanghai is not one center, if you walk around you'll suddenly find something totally different. It's always really nice to travel." Andersen has been living in the city for 15 years. "Shanghai never stops changing, but it never forgets it's roots, and there's a lot of the history of shikumen (stone-gated)," said Andersen. "It's a pretty good balance."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Cheng Meihong, deputy director general of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism; Liu Qi, editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily; and Yu Zhenyu, director of Liu Haisu Art Museum, presented special gifts to the attendees and posed for photos with them. Among the gifts were tickets to the newly opened "The Great Art of Dunhuang " exhibition. Cheng drew a comparison between Dunhuang and Shanghai, emphasizing their roles as vital crossroads for East-West cultural exchanges. "Shanghai stands as a vibrant international metropolis, offering the world a glimpse of China. I hope that these 'local expat guides' can help global visitors better experience Shanghai and learn more about the rich cultural heritage of China through this important gateway," she said.

The event wrapped up with the launch of the "Homie Hunt" project, along with the release of its first episode, "US Homie Hunt." The project, jointly organized by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism and Shanghai Daily, invites foreign tourists from the same country to take on engaging challenges throughout the city's streets. It seeks to highlight the city's role as an open and inclusive international hub where vibrant cultural exchanges and diverse perspectives emerge, while also offering a fresh lens on China's rich narrative. The first season is set to run for a year, featuring street challenges at major cultural and tourism spots in Shanghai, such as Yuyuan Garden and Xintiandi, along with popular expat hangouts and rendezvous. Since last year, Shanghai has seen a remarkable rebound in inbound tourism, welcoming over 3 million visitors in the first half of this year – a staggering 140-percent increase compared to the previous year. To further enhance its appeal, the city has rolled out more than 120 premium inbound tourism routes, offering a variety of local experiences.