Renji Hospital celebrates 20 years as leading transplant center

Renji Hospital, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its liver surgery department, now a leading center for children's liver transplants, has stressed the need for further donations to help poor children receive surgery.

By teaming up with China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, a charity project has collected nearly 50 million yuan (US$7.13 million) from various companies since 2013 and helped 943 poor children enjoy their new lives.

Dr Xia Qiang, president of Renji, expressed his gratitude to the foundation and all donors and called for more social support to help children in need.