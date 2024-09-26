News / Metro

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:10 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0
This handy dandy guide is all you need for the best food and souvenir items available at the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 tennis tournament.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:10 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0

The Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 is not just about tennis – it's also a food lover's paradise.

While you cheer on your favorite players, don't miss out on the upgraded Food Heaven, where a variety of mouthwatering options await. Here's a sneak peek of what's in store:

Bright Dairy

At the Bright Dairy booth, immerse yourself in the dynamic energy of tennis through interactive experiences.

Recharge at the "Bright Energy Station," where fun activities await, and collect stamps at four stations to unlock rewards like scratch cards and surprises, including delicious snacks and beverages.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Heineken

Enjoy the tournament with Heineken, the tournament's official beer partner, at the Star Tennis Court.

Experience star-studded interactions at the Master Training Camp and create your own Tennis Core fashion at the Master Star booth.

There's also a no-alcohol version of Heineken available for those driving. Cheers to the champions with Heineken while enjoying the tennis action.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Marriott Bonvoy

With over 1,400 restaurants and bars across China, Marriott Bonvoy offers a premium dining experience.

Sample their featured dishes through the Taste of Wonders campaign, available in more than 300 Chinese restaurants.

Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn points and enjoy exclusive perks.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Lavazza Coffee

Italian coffee chain Lavazza returns to the Shanghai Masters. Indulge in its signature coffee and the limited-edition Master Cup series.

Look out for holographic cards that come with select food purchases.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Red Bull

Fuel your energy with Red Bull, packed with 300mg of taurine to help combat fatigue.

Whether you're on the court or in the stands, Red Bull keeps you focused and alert. Look out for exciting deals and special prizes at the Red Bull booth.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Moët & Chandon

Moët & Chandon champagne is back, offering an elegant celebration experience.

Visit the Moët booth for mini champagne bottles, custom bags, and tennis-themed accessories.

Don't forget to participate in their on-site activities for a chance to win exclusive goodies.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters
Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

So Acai

For a healthy treat, head to the So Acai booth.

Sample their signature products including snacks, and spin the wheel to win exciting prizes.

So Acai combines nutrition with tennis for a wholesome experience.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters
Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Shake Shack

New York's popular Shake Shack brings two fan-favorite options: the bacon cheese burger and bacon cheese hot dog.

Pair them with crispy crinkle fries or the special pineapple dragon fruit lemonade, crafted just for the tournament.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters
Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

CHAGEE

Making its debut at the Shanghai Masters, CHAGEE serves its signature tea beverages, like the refreshing bo ya jue xian and jin wu fu yao milk teas.

Enjoy a taste of autumn in every sip.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut returns with a selection of pizzas, savory snacks, and refreshing drinks.

Their delicious offerings will keep you energized throughout the event, ensuring you enjoy the tournament to the fullest.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Wagas

The healthy-eating leader Wagas makes its first appearance at the Masters with three meal options: herb chicken lavash Wrap, spaghetti bolognese and Thai red curry beef rice.

Vegans can also enjoy a Thai red curry vegetarian rice. Don't miss their tennis-themed combo meals and freshly baked goodies.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Johnsonville

Known for its legendary flavors, Johnsonville will serve three types of sausages: classic cheddar, original roast, and caramel honey glazed.

This family tradition promises a unique blend of tastes for tennis fans.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Zuo Ting You Yuan

This year, the renowned hot pot brand Zuo Ting You Yuan brings beef-centric dishes like the tennis beef floss rice ball and Angus grain-fed beef sausage.

Fresh, flavorful, and made to impress!

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

BLACK JUICE

Quench your thirst with Black Juice.

Their selection of healthy fruit juices adds a refreshing touch to the event, ensuring you stay hydrated while enjoying the action.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Special Promotions and Freebies

Throughout the event, these food brands will be offering promotions and zero-dollar purchase activities during the qualification rounds.

Merchandise

This year, the tournament is unveiling a range of exclusive merchandise that's sure to capture the hearts of both collectors and tennis enthusiasts.

Among the star items is the Enjoy+ Rolex Shanghai Masters Commemorative Silver Ticket.

This exquisite collectible, created in collaboration with the Shanghai Mint, is not only a beautifully designed piece, but also a limited-edition item.

Featuring iconic Shanghai landmarks such as Oriental Pearl TV Tower and the magnolia rooftop of the Qizhong Tennis Center, alongside intricate tennis elements, this silver ticket is a must-have for fans.

Ticket holders for the Enjoy+ matches on October 5 and 6 will get to experience premium seating and will be able to collect their own commemorative silver ticket from the official merchandise store with a valid ID or entry pass.

But what if you already have tickets? Don't worry – the silver ticket is available for individual purchase, but only while supplies last.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters
Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

And that's not all. The 2024 tournament is also debuting a delightful ACE tennis plush toy.

Adorable and perfect for fans of all ages, the plush toy is a fun companion to bring along to the matches.

Who knows, you might even get your favorite player to sign it during the tournament.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

Don't forget to check out the official tournament towel collection, adding a splash of color to your tennis gear.

With these unique items, Rolex Shanghai Masters is offering fans the perfect blend of tennis passion and memorable collectibles.

Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Lavazza
Bright Dairy
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Heineken
Rolex
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     