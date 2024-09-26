Chow down and shop 'til you drop at the Rolex Masters

This handy dandy guide is all you need for the best food and souvenir items available at the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 tennis tournament.

The Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 is not just about tennis – it's also a food lover's paradise. While you cheer on your favorite players, don't miss out on the upgraded Food Heaven, where a variety of mouthwatering options await. Here's a sneak peek of what's in store:

Bright Dairy At the Bright Dairy booth, immerse yourself in the dynamic energy of tennis through interactive experiences. Recharge at the "Bright Energy Station," where fun activities await, and collect stamps at four stations to unlock rewards like scratch cards and surprises, including delicious snacks and beverages.



Heineken Enjoy the tournament with Heineken, the tournament's official beer partner, at the Star Tennis Court. Experience star-studded interactions at the Master Training Camp and create your own Tennis Core fashion at the Master Star booth. There's also a no-alcohol version of Heineken available for those driving. Cheers to the champions with Heineken while enjoying the tennis action.



Marriott Bonvoy With over 1,400 restaurants and bars across China, Marriott Bonvoy offers a premium dining experience. Sample their featured dishes through the Taste of Wonders campaign, available in more than 300 Chinese restaurants. Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn points and enjoy exclusive perks.



Lavazza Coffee Italian coffee chain Lavazza returns to the Shanghai Masters. Indulge in its signature coffee and the limited-edition Master Cup series. Look out for holographic cards that come with select food purchases.



Red Bull Fuel your energy with Red Bull, packed with 300mg of taurine to help combat fatigue. Whether you're on the court or in the stands, Red Bull keeps you focused and alert. Look out for exciting deals and special prizes at the Red Bull booth.



Moët & Chandon Moët & Chandon champagne is back, offering an elegant celebration experience. Visit the Moët booth for mini champagne bottles, custom bags, and tennis-themed accessories. Don't forget to participate in their on-site activities for a chance to win exclusive goodies.



So Acai For a healthy treat, head to the So Acai booth. Sample their signature products including snacks, and spin the wheel to win exciting prizes. So Acai combines nutrition with tennis for a wholesome experience.



Shake Shack New York's popular Shake Shack brings two fan-favorite options: the bacon cheese burger and bacon cheese hot dog. Pair them with crispy crinkle fries or the special pineapple dragon fruit lemonade, crafted just for the tournament.



CHAGEE Making its debut at the Shanghai Masters, CHAGEE serves its signature tea beverages, like the refreshing bo ya jue xian and jin wu fu yao milk teas. Enjoy a taste of autumn in every sip.



Pizza Hut Pizza Hut returns with a selection of pizzas, savory snacks, and refreshing drinks. Their delicious offerings will keep you energized throughout the event, ensuring you enjoy the tournament to the fullest.



Wagas The healthy-eating leader Wagas makes its first appearance at the Masters with three meal options: herb chicken lavash Wrap, spaghetti bolognese and Thai red curry beef rice. Vegans can also enjoy a Thai red curry vegetarian rice. Don't miss their tennis-themed combo meals and freshly baked goodies.



Johnsonville Known for its legendary flavors, Johnsonville will serve three types of sausages: classic cheddar, original roast, and caramel honey glazed. This family tradition promises a unique blend of tastes for tennis fans.



Zuo Ting You Yuan This year, the renowned hot pot brand Zuo Ting You Yuan brings beef-centric dishes like the tennis beef floss rice ball and Angus grain-fed beef sausage. Fresh, flavorful, and made to impress!



BLACK JUICE Quench your thirst with Black Juice. Their selection of healthy fruit juices adds a refreshing touch to the event, ensuring you stay hydrated while enjoying the action.



Special Promotions and Freebies Throughout the event, these food brands will be offering promotions and zero-dollar purchase activities during the qualification rounds.

Merchandise This year, the tournament is unveiling a range of exclusive merchandise that's sure to capture the hearts of both collectors and tennis enthusiasts. Among the star items is the Enjoy+ Rolex Shanghai Masters Commemorative Silver Ticket. This exquisite collectible, created in collaboration with the Shanghai Mint, is not only a beautifully designed piece, but also a limited-edition item. Featuring iconic Shanghai landmarks such as Oriental Pearl TV Tower and the magnolia rooftop of the Qizhong Tennis Center, alongside intricate tennis elements, this silver ticket is a must-have for fans. Ticket holders for the Enjoy+ matches on October 5 and 6 will get to experience premium seating and will be able to collect their own commemorative silver ticket from the official merchandise store with a valid ID or entry pass. But what if you already have tickets? Don't worry – the silver ticket is available for individual purchase, but only while supplies last.

And that's not all. The 2024 tournament is also debuting a delightful ACE tennis plush toy. Adorable and perfect for fans of all ages, the plush toy is a fun companion to bring along to the matches. Who knows, you might even get your favorite player to sign it during the tournament.