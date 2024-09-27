WDCC 2024 highlights transformative power of design

Shanghai sees design as a new business card and the conference brings together international industry professionals, influential enterprises, and emerging fashion brands.

The World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) 2024 opened in Shanghai on Friday with a series of announcements highlighting the transformative power of design, unveiling a batch of cooperation and investment projects, awards, and the "DesignS (Shanghai)" manifesto, underscoring design's pivotal role in reshaping economic growth and lifestyles. Design is a new business card of the city, representing the city's comprehensive competitiveness. Design is a force for productivity in the industrial, architecture, advanced equipment and fashion sectors, officials said at the opening ceremony.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng attended the opening ceremony which was jointly held by the Shanghai government and UNESCO, or the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization. Shanghai's role as host city for the third consecutive year underscores its position as a global hub for design innovation, with this year's theme "Design Reframing Growth."

"This event is an invaluable opportunity for the sharing of local, urban knowledge on an international scale, highlighting the significant impact of design and creativity on how we live in cities," Qu Xing, deputy director-general of UNESCO, said in a video message.

Dong Jun / SHINE

WDCC's announcements on investment, cooperation and DesignS Ten innovative projects were announced during the opening ceremony, including the BOKE Digital Design and Development Center, Yanshan Technology Embodied AI Innovation Center and the Geely Shanghai Design Center, covering digital, electronics, semiconductors, AI, automotive and energy. Several research-industry cooperation projects were signed, including the Tongji-Tencent Design Large Language Model initiative, which boosts research results commercialization. Around 20 world-class academicians, designers and business executives also revealed DesignS, the World Design Cities Shanghai Manifesto 2024, with eight chapters on boosting industrial transformation and global vitality by design, education and research and establishing a World Human-Nature Design Day in September to hold events in Shanghai and globally. The winners of the Frontier Design Prize and 2024 Shanghai Design 100+ were also revealed. A total of 2,745 works from 19 countries and regions in the 2024 Shanghai Design 100+ have generated revenue over 55.9 billion yuan (US$7.99 billion). At the main forum, designers, executives and artists shared their design ideas in the automotive, architecture and sustainable development sectors.

Ti Gong

Dong Jun / SHINE

Brands unveil new design products The conference from September 27 to 30 in Huangpu District has over 50 forums and a free exhibition. The exhibition covers smart transport, Chinese fashion products, intelligent terminals and home design. Over 20,000 square meters it will feature more than 3,000 exhibits from almost 500 companies. Winners of the "2024 Shanghai Design 100+" event will be displayed until October 7. Last year, the city's culture and innovation industry – industrial, architecture, fashion, digital and services – generated total revenue of 2.34 trillion yuan, a 7-percent growth year on year. The conference brings together international industry professionals, influential enterprises, and emerging fashion brands to unveil new design products and highlight the latest trends and innovations in design.