Urban and rural design highlighted at conference

Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts has presented a key exhibition at the ongoing 2024 World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) in Shanghai.

The event, themed "Urban Renewal, More Beautiful Villages," showcases the latest in urban and rural design, with a focus on integrating modern innovations with traditional culture to address societal challenges.

The exhibition features a wide range of design projects exploring the interaction between urban development and rural revitalization.

These projects aim to tackle issues like urbanization, rural quality of life, and the merging of city and village environments, said Du Shoushuai, a professor of the academy and the curator of the exhibition.

Top designers from China and abroad are displaying works that delve into these challenges, offering insights into the changing landscape of contemporary Chinese society.