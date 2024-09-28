News / Metro

Urban and rural design highlighted at conference

Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts has presented a key exhibition at the ongoing 2024 World Design Cities Conference in Shanghai.
Ti Gong

The "Living Museum" project invites local residents to participate in creating a collective memory of their community.

Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts has presented a key exhibition at the ongoing 2024 World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) in Shanghai.

The event, themed "Urban Renewal, More Beautiful Villages," showcases the latest in urban and rural design, with a focus on integrating modern innovations with traditional culture to address societal challenges.

The exhibition features a wide range of design projects exploring the interaction between urban development and rural revitalization.

These projects aim to tackle issues like urbanization, rural quality of life, and the merging of city and village environments, said Du Shoushuai, a professor of the academy and the curator of the exhibition.

Top designers from China and abroad are displaying works that delve into these challenges, offering insights into the changing landscape of contemporary Chinese society.

Ti Gong

Black pottery artworks made jointly by artisans from northwest China's Qinghai Province and the teachers and students of the academy.

One rural-focused exhibit, titled "Modern Fields," highlights the blending of contemporary design with traditional village life in Jianghai Village, Fengxian District. It showcases how modern art and design can reinvigorate local rural communities.

A separate project from northwest China's Qinghai Province focuses on the innovation and preservation of black pottery. It demonstrates how traditional craftsmanship can be adapted for modern economic growth.

In urban design, a key project called "Living Museum" invites local residents to participate in creating a collective memory of their community.

Another exhibit features the renovation of the university's historic campus buildings, where designers have carefully preserved historical elements while adding modern functionality.

The exhibition aims to show how design can not only solve current social issues but also improve people's quality of life, said Zeng Chenggang, dean of the academy.

The Academy plans to continue nurturing talent with global perspectives to drive both urban and rural development in China and beyond, Zeng said.

Ti Gong

The renovation project of a historic university campus building is on display at the WDCC.

