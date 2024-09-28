Changning launches economic initiatives for seniors
Shanghai's Changning District is working to create a new model of senior care that meets international standards.
During the 2024 Changning "Respect for the Elderly Month" event on Friday, the district announced the establishment of the Changning Senior Economic Industry Alliance.
The initiative aims to develop a "senior economic salon", and will focus on 18 key projects across six categories to meet the diverse needs of older adults.
Changning is one of Shanghai's most aging districts. By the end of last year, there were 233,700 residents aged 60 and above, making up more than 40 percent of the total population. Among them, 37,800 were aged 80 and above, accounting for about 16 percent of the elderly population.
To tackle the challenges of aging, the district's aging committee is uniting resources from various sectors, including technology, education, healthcare, and finance.
The focus will be on talent, living conditions, finance, health, technology, and insurance, to promote collaboration and resource sharing.
The "aging + living" initiative, for example, will improve community dining services, while the "aging + finance" section will develop diverse reliable financial products for seniors. The "aging + technology" area will utilize AI to enhance digital senior living environments.
During the event, six organizations, including major insurance and financial companies, signed agreements to join the senior economic alliance.
Changning will also launch new travel programs aimed at seniors. These include cultural tours and immersive experiences.
The district is hosting its first "Double Nine Shopping Festival" which will run through the end of October. More than 70 vendors will participate, offering services and activities designed for seniors. The shopping festival will provide discounts and services across various sectors, encouraging participation from the entire community.