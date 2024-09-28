News / Metro

Changning launches economic initiatives for seniors

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:46 UTC+8, 2024-09-28       0
Shanghai's Changning District is working to create a new model of senior care that meets international standards.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:46 UTC+8, 2024-09-28       0
Changning launches economic initiatives for seniors
Ti Gong

Doctors provide free medical consultations for seniors at the Changning Raffles City mall.

Shanghai's Changning District is working to create a new model of senior care that meets international standards.

During the 2024 Changning "Respect for the Elderly Month" event on Friday, the district announced the establishment of the Changning Senior Economic Industry Alliance.

The initiative aims to develop a "senior economic salon", and will focus on 18 key projects across six categories to meet the diverse needs of older adults.

Changning is one of Shanghai's most aging districts. By the end of last year, there were 233,700 residents aged 60 and above, making up more than 40 percent of the total population. Among them, 37,800 were aged 80 and above, accounting for about 16 percent of the elderly population.

To tackle the challenges of aging, the district's aging committee is uniting resources from various sectors, including technology, education, healthcare, and finance.

Changning launches economic initiatives for seniors
Ti Gong

Changning Senior Economic Industry Alliance was established on Friday as part of the Changning "Respect for the Elderly Month" event.

The focus will be on talent, living conditions, finance, health, technology, and insurance, to promote collaboration and resource sharing.

The "aging + living" initiative, for example, will improve community dining services, while the "aging + finance" section will develop diverse reliable financial products for seniors. The "aging + technology" area will utilize AI to enhance digital senior living environments.

During the event, six organizations, including major insurance and financial companies, signed agreements to join the senior economic alliance.

Changning will also launch new travel programs aimed at seniors. These include cultural tours and immersive experiences.

The district is hosting its first "Double Nine Shopping Festival" which will run through the end of October. More than 70 vendors will participate, offering services and activities designed for seniors. The shopping festival will provide discounts and services across various sectors, encouraging participation from the entire community.

Changning launches economic initiatives for seniors
Ti Gong

More than 70 vendors offered services and activities designed for seniors at Changning Raffles City mall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     