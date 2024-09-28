Changning launches economic initiatives for seniors

Shanghai's Changning District is working to create a new model of senior care that meets international standards.

During the 2024 Changning "Respect for the Elderly Month" event on Friday, the district announced the establishment of the Changning Senior Economic Industry Alliance.

The initiative aims to develop a "senior economic salon", and will focus on 18 key projects across six categories to meet the diverse needs of older adults.

Changning is one of Shanghai's most aging districts. By the end of last year, there were 233,700 residents aged 60 and above, making up more than 40 percent of the total population. Among them, 37,800 were aged 80 and above, accounting for about 16 percent of the elderly population.

To tackle the challenges of aging, the district's aging committee is uniting resources from various sectors, including technology, education, healthcare, and finance.