Baoshan launches special cruise trip for seniors

  16:47 UTC+8, 2024-09-28       0
Baoshan District will host a special cruise ship voyage for couples marking their 50th wedding anniversaries as part of Shanghai's 2024 Senior Month celebrations in October.
  16:47 UTC+8, 2024-09-28
Ti Gong

The Piano Island cruise ship, China's first domestically operated luxury cruise liner.

Baoshan District will host a special cruise ship voyage for couples marking their 50th wedding anniversaries as part of Shanghai's 2024 Senior Month celebrations in October.

The district launched the "Golden Wedding Sea Voyage" during a press conference at the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on Saturday.

The initiative aims to celebrate long-lasting love while providing a memorable experience aboard the Piano Island cruise ship of the Astro Ocean Cruise, said Jin Yan, deputy director of the Baoshan Civil Affairs Bureau.

The cruise will set sail on October 18, offering elderly couples a blend of leisure and health services. Activities include eye and dental health workshops, brain health lectures, and customized nostalgia postcard creations.

Ti Gong

The elegant restaurant.

In addition to the cruise, participants can enjoy 10 tailored activities on board, such as taichi boxing, baduanjin exercise and other fitness sessions led by health experts and talks on preventing age-related illnesses.

To register for the cruise, elderly couples can choose from multiple options: phone (13564030201 or 13918794749), WeChat ("soulmate5518" or "young831015"), or in-person registration at the Shanghai Wusongkou Travel Agency at Room 108 of No.1 Baoyang Road. Required documents include a valid passport and ID number.

The five-day trip begins with boarding at the Wusongkou terminal on October 18, followed by sightseeing in Jeju on October 19 at noon, and in Nagasaki on October 20 in the morning. It will return to Shanghai on October 22.

Discounted prices are offered for senior passengers, with interior cabins priced at 1,314 yuan (US$187) per person, down from the market price of 3,099 yuan, and ocean-view cabins available for 1,520 yuan, a reduction from 4,019 yuan.

Ti Gong

The ocean-view cabin of the cruise ship.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal
﻿
﻿
