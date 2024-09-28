Baoshan launches special cruise trip for seniors

Baoshan District will host a special cruise ship voyage for couples marking their 50th wedding anniversaries as part of Shanghai's 2024 Senior Month celebrations in October.

The district launched the "Golden Wedding Sea Voyage" during a press conference at the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on Saturday.

The initiative aims to celebrate long-lasting love while providing a memorable experience aboard the Piano Island cruise ship of the Astro Ocean Cruise, said Jin Yan, deputy director of the Baoshan Civil Affairs Bureau.

The cruise will set sail on October 18, offering elderly couples a blend of leisure and health services. Activities include eye and dental health workshops, brain health lectures, and customized nostalgia postcard creations.