Efficient and intelligent services updated at Hongqiao Airport

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport has introduced a series of upgraded services ahead of the National Day holiday.

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport has introduced a series of new services, the airport announced ahead of the weeklong National Day holiday beginning Tuesday. These include updated express lines, intelligent service, more convenient ticket changing and luggage service, service center for expatriate passengers and friendly service for the elderly, families and people in need,

Dong Jun / SHINE

A one-stop international service center for expatriate passengers has been unveiled at the T1 terminal of the airport, offering convenient and integrated services and instruments for payment, tourism, communication and transportation. To assist expatriate passengers, the airport introduced a free WiFi connection service that only needs a scan of a passport to access. Usually, launching the airport's WiFi needs to input a short massage, which requires a domestic phone number.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

To further improve its service quality, the airport selected three express lines connecting Shanghai with Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen from the 15 lines to initiate a updated version of express service. This offers two special check-in desks and security routes as well as priority of flight clearance and parking. There will also be special luggage carousels with quicker efficiency for the three lines.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Smart technology is able to help the airport to achieve a full-process DIY service for passengers home and abroad. The airport set up four new machines, which can tell passengers their departure gate and show the route from their current position to the gate if people scan their face or scan their identity card or passport. The radio frequency identification, or RFID technology, helps passengers to achieve a full-process following to their luggage, whose updated information will be sent to their cell phone . From Monday to October 8, Hongqiao Airport is expected to offer 1 million services with 130,000 each day. The peak for departure will on Monday with 70,000 passengers leaving Shanghai and the arrival peak will be on October 7 with 72,000 passengers arriving in Shanghai, according to local transportation authority.