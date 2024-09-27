News / Metro

Papers explore the history and culture of West Lake

A book on the UNESCO World Heritage Site will spark curiosity about the lake where millions have visited and many have cooled their heels at its pavilions and archways.
The book "Walking into West Lake" is the latest study on Hangzhou's iconic lake.

A SPECIAL collection of papers on the West Lake was published on September 23. Titled "Walking into West Lake," the book includes about 80 papers and essays on the lake's history and culture.

In 2011, the West Lake was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Cultural Landscape category. For centuries, the cultural and humanistic worth of the lake has been exactly what the city hoped people would discover and appreciate, in addition to its natural beauty.

The lake's management committee expects the book to inspire curiosity and further exploration of the lake's cultural significance.

Throughout dynasties, the West Lake was considered the essence of Chinese garden design. Millions have visited the famous stretch of water, and many have cooled their heels at its surrounding pavilions and archways. Some academics researched the pavilions and archways that dot the West Lake and the poems and drawings engrave there.

How the structures were built, the meaning of the couplets hanging on their columns, and their specific locations... these all tell a story. Ding Yunchuan's paper, for instance, researched the couplets engraved on the Muxia Pavilion and Qian Jiacheng and Wang Shuihua tell the story of the Huxin Archway.

Foliage has always been an indispensable part of the lake. No matter whether aromatic osmanthus or lofty old trees, they all add a poetic vibe to the lake and enchant the visitors.

Some papers study the history of flower cultivation and arrangement in ancient times, revealing how citizens of ancient Hangzhou used floral decorations to celebrate festivals.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
