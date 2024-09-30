Shanghai cruise tourism resort unveils upgrades
Shanghai's International Cruise Tourism Resort near the mouth of the Yangtze River has been upgraded for domestic and overseas cruise liner passengers ahead of the National Day holiday.
"Shanghai Sea World," a key resort section, opened on Monday near the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan District.
Cruise tourism through the terminal has steadily recovered in recent years. In March, the terminal handled four ships simultaneously, strengthening its position as a leading cruise port, and handling 70 percent of the national cruise tourism market.
The newly opened Shanghai Sea World is the city's first cruise-themed waterfront complex. It enhances services at Asia's largest cruise home port.
The facility aims to convert visitor traffic to spending. It includes an outdoor children's play area and immersive marine-themed experiences.
Sea World features a unique diving center, and is Shanghai's first sea diving store. The facility offers a 15-meter deep diving pool, catering to both novice and experienced divers. Additionally, it includes many dining options, including Italian and local cuisine.
During the weeklong holiday, the resort will host several events, including a maritime theater festival and a riverside market. The initiative aims to establish Shanghai as a premier short-stay destination.
The resort's six-kilometer riverside area connects several attractions, including the Changtan Music Hall and Paotaiwan Wetland Park. It features new amenities for recreation and relaxation.
Efforts are underway to improve connections between the cruise terminal and nearby hotels, making it easier for guests to travel. The initiative also includes helicopter tours for a unique aerial view of the region.