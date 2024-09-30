Shanghai cruise tourism resort unveils upgrades

Shanghai's International Cruise Tourism Resort near the mouth of the Yangtze River has been upgraded for domestic and overseas cruise liner passengers ahead of the National Day holiday.

"Shanghai Sea World," a key resort section, opened on Monday near the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan District.

Cruise tourism through the terminal has steadily recovered in recent years. In March, the terminal handled four ships simultaneously, strengthening its position as a leading cruise port, and handling 70 percent of the national cruise tourism market.

The newly opened Shanghai Sea World is the city's first cruise-themed waterfront complex. It enhances services at Asia's largest cruise home port.