Couples wed at new outdoor marriage certificate issuing site

Jing'an District launched the first of three outdoor marriage certificate issuing sites – Daning Park, Jing'an Park, and Jing'an Sculpture Park – on Sunday, creating a new model that integrates certificate issuance ceremony, cultural heritage, and natural beauty for bridal couples.

On Sunday afternoon, eight couples tied the knot in a Shanghai-style themed group wedding at the Suhe Bay waterfront area, opening a new chapter in their life.

With the brides dressed in cheongsams, the couples exchanged their vows in a ceremony full of haipai (Shanghai-style) flavor and took wedding photos at Tianhou Palace.