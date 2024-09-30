News / Metro

Couples wed at new outdoor marriage certificate issuing site

Jing'an launched the first of three outdoor marriage certificate issuing sites – Daning Park, Jing'an Park, and Jing'an Sculpture Park, and eight couples have tied the knot there.
Jing'an District launched the first of three outdoor marriage certificate issuing sites – Daning Park, Jing'an Park, and Jing'an Sculpture Park – on Sunday, creating a new model that integrates certificate issuance ceremony, cultural heritage, and natural beauty for bridal couples.

On Sunday afternoon, eight couples tied the knot in a Shanghai-style themed group wedding at the Suhe Bay waterfront area, opening a new chapter in their life.

With the brides dressed in cheongsams, the couples exchanged their vows in a ceremony full of haipai (Shanghai-style) flavor and took wedding photos at Tianhou Palace.

Xu Yao / Ti Gong

Couples pose for a sweet moment.

Featuring vintage record players, neon signs, and microphones, the entire venue of Suhe Bay Center, a new landmark in Jing'an, was decorated in retro Shanghai style, taking couples through time to the scenes of popular Chinese TV production "Blossoms Shanghai."

"The entire marriage registration experience was very dreamy, leaving an unforgettable memory for us," said a bride surnamed Lin.

Ti Gong

Newly weds walk at Tianhou Palace.

Jing'an District Civil Affairs Bureau said it will host themed certificate issuance activities at the sites on popular marriage registration days, to fully respond to the romantic, comfortable, and personalized certificate issuance needs sought by the young generation.

As of September 20, the district had registered 8,645 cross-district marriage registrations and 2,152 inter-provincial registrations, posing an increase of nearly 40 percent compared with before the policy was implemented in June last year.

Ti Gong

Newlywed couples pose for photos.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
