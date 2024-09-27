Delegates from 15 countries convene in Hangzhou for mayors conference

Mayors and representatives from 15 countries attended the 9th Hangzhou International Sister City Mayors Conference on September 25.

This year's theme was "Urban Governance and Sustainable Development." A parallel "Global Mayors Dialogue" forum invited delegates from South Africa, Italy, Greece, Malaysia and Tajikistan to discuss future challenges and trends, experiences in urban construction and explorations of sustainable development.

At the opening ceremony, Nektarios Farmakis, governor of the Western Greece region, and Yao Gaoyuan, mayor of Hangzhou, signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation. The two cities will work together under the framework of the EU-China regional policy cooperation mechanism.

The Western Greece region comprises the western part of continental Greece and the northwestern part of the Peloponnese peninsula. The ancient Olympia site is there. As a region with an enriched cultural heritage and thriving digital and healthcare industries, the region will be exploring cooperative opportunities with Hangzhou.

During the conference, Hangzhou also signed a letter of intent for friendly exchanges with Isfahan in Iran. The city retains much of the past glory of ancient Persia, containing Islamic architecture, boulevards, covered bridges, palaces, mosques and minarets. It is a tourist city like Hangzhou.

Hangzhou began to build its sister city network in the 1970s and now has 31 international sister cities and 42 international friendly exchange cities.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the city's sister city network and the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Since the first mayors conference in 2008, many activities have been hosted to promote global exchanges.