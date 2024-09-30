News / Metro

WDCC 2024 showcased designs from traditional craft to cutting-edge technology

The World Design Cities Conference highlighted the transformative power of design, with a particular focus on Chinese-themed works and the integration of technology and design.
Dong Jun / SHINE

The WDCC 2024, which opened in Shanghai on Friday, drew to a close on Monday.

The World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) 2024, the city's top-level design gala, concluded on Monday, leaving a lasting impression with its diverse showcase of design. The event, held in Huangpu District, featured more than 50 forums and an extensive exhibition spanning 20,000 square meters.

The exhibition highlighted the transformative power of design, with a particular focus on Chinese-themed works and the integration of technology and design. Renowned brands like Laofengxiang, Chando, and Flexiv showcased their latest innovations, demonstrating the depth and breadth of Chinese design.

WDCC 2024 showcased designs from traditional craft to cutting-edge technology
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Laofengxiang showcased a new design for jewelers, with themes of panda and bamboo. The accessories could be taken out separately.

Brands show various designs

Laofengxiang, a century-old jewelry brand, unveiled new designs that blended traditional Chinese culture with contemporary aesthetics. Its phoenix-style gold crown for weddings and jewelry inspired by traditional Chinese paintings and patterns on ancient China bronze tripods, showcased the brand's commitment to innovation while preserving cultural heritage.

WDCC 2024 showcased designs from traditional craft to cutting-edge technology
Ti Gong

Huang Wen, chief designer of Shanghai-based Laofengxiang, talks about the design vision of the time-honored brand founded in 1848.

Adopting "AI+" and 3D printing design innovation is allowing Laofengxiang to keep up with young people's preferences. The time-honored brand also integrates designs and works with Chinese culture and actively explores the co-branding operation mode, according to Huang Wen, chief designer of Shanghai-based Laofengxiang. Huang is a Master of Chinese Arts and Crafts, a nation-level authorized artist.

Cosmetics brand Chando drew inspiration from the majestic Himalaya mountains, incorporating elements like glacial water, snowy plants, and minerals into its products.

This focus on natural ingredients and sustainable practices reflects the growing trend towards eco-friendly and ethically sourced beauty products, said the Shanghai-based company, which has tested waters in overseas markets.

WDCC 2024 showcased designs from traditional craft to cutting-edge technology
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Cosmetics brand Chando drew inspiration from the majestic Himalaya mountains, incorporating elements like glacial water, snowy plants, and minerals into its products and designs.

WDCC 2024 showcased designs from traditional craft to cutting-edge technology
Ti Gong

Shanghai-based Flexiv showcased its adaptive robots at the WDCC 2024.

Shanghai-based Flexiv showcased its adaptive robots at the WDCC 2024, calling robot design a work for "balance of technical research and beauty".

With usual high-precision vision and precise control, adaptive robots are now mainly used in the industrial sector. But they can be adapted in a more humanoid way, with adjustments like visual guidance, arm design and surface material. It helps customers to optimize the total cost of ownership, but also makes it more possible for robots to work as humanoids in the future.

The company unveiled a new robot, Moonlight, recently, for which mass production and sales have started. It integrates advanced force sensing and control technology, enabling real-time force feedback and superior anti-interference ability during operation.

WDCC 2024 showcased designs from traditional craft to cutting-edge technology
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A Chinese god model, made by latest 3D and AI techs, is shown at the GGAC booth.

Shanghai Design 100+ show still on

The Global Game Art Contest (GGAC), a global digital art community and platform, also showcased latest works powered by computer graphics and artificial intelligence, many of them originating from Chinese culture and history. The works are widely used in animation, game and film industries, according to the GGAC, which is headquartered in Shanghai.

Though the major WDCC exhibition space closed on Monday, an independent show for Shanghai Design 100+ will remain open through October 7, the WDCC 2024 organizers said.

The WDCC 2024 showcased the vibrant and innovative design scene in Shanghai. From traditional crafts to cutting-edge technology, the event demonstrated the power of design to drive economic growth, enhance lifestyles, and preserve cultural heritage. As Shanghai continues to position itself as a global design capital, events like the WDCC play a vital role in fostering creativity and innovation.

WDCC 2024 showcased designs from traditional craft to cutting-edge technology
Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor takes pictures in the Shanghai Design 100+ display zone, which will remain open through October 7.

