Shanghai launches classic recitation event to celebrate haipai culture

The Chinese Classic Recitation Conference, a cultural initiative to encourage public reading and reciting of Chinese classics, began in Xuhui District on Sunday as part of Shanghai's National Day celebration.

The conference, themed "haipai meets classics," was launched at the Xuhui West Bund Community Service Center. It aims to promote the haipai culture, or the Shanghai-style culture, through recitation of classic Chinese texts. Participants include locals who enjoy reciting poetry and literature.

"Xuhui is the birthplace of haipai culture. We aim to foster cultural vitality and enhance our community's spirit," said Zhao Yi, the head of the publicity department of Xuhui.