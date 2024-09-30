Shanghai launches classic recitation event to celebrate haipai culture
The Chinese Classic Recitation Conference, a cultural initiative to encourage public reading and reciting of Chinese classics, began in Xuhui District on Sunday as part of Shanghai's National Day celebration.
The conference, themed "haipai meets classics," was launched at the Xuhui West Bund Community Service Center. It aims to promote the haipai culture, or the Shanghai-style culture, through recitation of classic Chinese texts. Participants include locals who enjoy reciting poetry and literature.
"Xuhui is the birthplace of haipai culture. We aim to foster cultural vitality and enhance our community's spirit," said Zhao Yi, the head of the publicity department of Xuhui.
The event is organized by the China National Radio, with previous editions attracting over 100,000 participants and reaching more than 500 million viewers online.
Prominent artists have been appointed as judges for the event. They will guide participants in their recitations.
The event also highlights environmental responsibility. It achieved carbon neutrality, with certificates released by the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange.
The event is part of a series of cultural activities during the upcoming National Day holiday. Xuhui plans numerous festivities, including exhibitions and performances at landmarks like the Normandie Apartments and the West Bund Dream Center.