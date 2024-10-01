Jiading festival, Nanxiang China-chic festival

Amid boisterous performances and rich displays of intangible cultural heritage, the 2024 Jiading Tourism Festival and the Nanxiang Guochao (China-chic) Festival both started on Monday, featuring 88 activities, as part of the ongoing 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

An immersive garden tour in Tanyuan Garden was organized, with an intangible cultural heritage pop-up experience, guochao-style fashion show, and traditional Chinese opera performances, allowing visitors to feel the profound connotation and infinite charms of Chinese culture.

A long-table banquet of Nanxiang xiaolong (steamed mini-buns filled with pork), was served, tempting visitors from home and abroad.

Through the end of October, a slew of activities will roll out across the district in celebration of the festival, incorporating business, tourism, culture, sports, and exhibition resources.