Jiading festival, Nanxiang China-chic festival
Amid boisterous performances and rich displays of intangible cultural heritage, the 2024 Jiading Tourism Festival and the Nanxiang Guochao (China-chic) Festival both started on Monday, featuring 88 activities, as part of the ongoing 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.
An immersive garden tour in Tanyuan Garden was organized, with an intangible cultural heritage pop-up experience, guochao-style fashion show, and traditional Chinese opera performances, allowing visitors to feel the profound connotation and infinite charms of Chinese culture.
A long-table banquet of Nanxiang xiaolong (steamed mini-buns filled with pork), was served, tempting visitors from home and abroad.
Through the end of October, a slew of activities will roll out across the district in celebration of the festival, incorporating business, tourism, culture, sports, and exhibition resources.
The "2024 Budweiser Storm Electronic Music Festival" will be held at Shanghai International Circuit, inviting people to sip a brew while listening to the beat of electronic music.
The Yuanxiang Lake Art Month features a water curtain light show at the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater and the "Refined Ancient Stationery in Scholar's Study" exhibition is being held at the Han Tianheng Art Museum.
The 6th Straw Culture Festival will run through the end of October at Jiabei Country Park, offering cycling among paddy fields, music performances, and sculpture check-ins.
Automobile cultural tourism routes, connecting characteristic landmarks and business circles such as the Shanghai Auto Museum, Shanghai Auto Expo Park, Shanghai International Circuit, and Life Hub@Anting, will be developed to fully amplify the influence and attractiveness of automobile culture in the district.
Outdoor cultural and tourism activities such as the Huating Town Hiking Culture Festival and Yuanxiang Lake weekend cycling activities are also planned.
During the Nanxiang Guochao Festival, 20 activities will be launched, introducing new ways to explore ancient towns, from a focus on Jiangnan poetry and painting to Shanghai style "archaeology."
In addition to continuing classic activities such as the "thousand tables and 10,000 people" xiaolong banquet, ancient town folk performances, and guochao fashion shows, this year's festival cooperates with popular game intellectual properties and will host the Honor of Kings exhibition, the Moonlight Blade intangible cultural heritage pop-up experience, and a guochao music festival, an anime parade party, and an anime and manga bazaar.