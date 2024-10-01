﻿
News / Metro

Jiading festival, Nanxiang China-chic festival

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:39 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
The 2024 Jiading Tourism Festival, and the Nanxiang Guochao (China-chic) Festival both started on Monday, featuring 88 activities, as part of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:39 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Jiading festival, Nanxiang China-chic festival
Ti Gong

Nanxiang Ancient Town is lit up.

Amid boisterous performances and rich displays of intangible cultural heritage, the 2024 Jiading Tourism Festival and the Nanxiang Guochao (China-chic) Festival both started on Monday, featuring 88 activities, as part of the ongoing 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

An immersive garden tour in Tanyuan Garden was organized, with an intangible cultural heritage pop-up experience, guochao-style fashion show, and traditional Chinese opera performances, allowing visitors to feel the profound connotation and infinite charms of Chinese culture.

A long-table banquet of Nanxiang xiaolong (steamed mini-buns filled with pork), was served, tempting visitors from home and abroad.

Through the end of October, a slew of activities will roll out across the district in celebration of the festival, incorporating business, tourism, culture, sports, and exhibition resources.

Jiading festival, Nanxiang China-chic festival
Ti Gong

A dragon dance celebrates the occasion.

The "2024 Budweiser Storm Electronic Music Festival" will be held at Shanghai International Circuit, inviting people to sip a brew while listening to the beat of electronic music.

The Yuanxiang Lake Art Month features a water curtain light show at the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater and the "Refined Ancient Stationery in Scholar's Study" exhibition is being held at the Han Tianheng Art Museum.

The 6th Straw Culture Festival will run through the end of October at Jiabei Country Park, offering cycling among paddy fields, music performances, and sculpture check-ins.

Jiading festival, Nanxiang China-chic festival
Ti Gong

Nanxiang Old Street is decorated for the festival.

Automobile cultural tourism routes, connecting characteristic landmarks and business circles such as the Shanghai Auto Museum, Shanghai Auto Expo Park, Shanghai International Circuit, and Life Hub@Anting, will be developed to fully amplify the influence and attractiveness of automobile culture in the district.

Outdoor cultural and tourism activities such as the Huating Town Hiking Culture Festival and Yuanxiang Lake weekend cycling activities are also planned.

During the Nanxiang Guochao Festival, 20 activities will be launched, introducing new ways to explore ancient towns, from a focus on Jiangnan poetry and painting to Shanghai style "archaeology."

Jiading festival, Nanxiang China-chic festival
Ti Gong

A pagoda is surrounded by lanterns.

In addition to continuing classic activities such as the "thousand tables and 10,000 people" xiaolong banquet, ancient town folk performances, and guochao fashion shows, this year's festival cooperates with popular game intellectual properties and will host the Honor of Kings exhibition, the Moonlight Blade intangible cultural heritage pop-up experience, and a guochao music festival, an anime parade party, and an anime and manga bazaar.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Auto Expo Park
Shanghai Auto Museum
Guochao
Honor
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Shanghai International Circuit
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     