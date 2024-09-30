Historical Henry Lester Institute opens to public with carnival
A carnival opened at the Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education on the North Bund in Hongkou on Sunday as part of the 2024 World Design Capital Conference.
Hundreds of visitors gathered shortly after the carnival opened to explore the exhibitions and participate in various workshops at the historical building.
Participants learned about the latest applications of artificial intelligence in optimizing automation and improving decision-making processes at an AI-themed workshop. It was part of a series of activities focused on emerging technologies.
"People of all ages from industry leaders to students can engage with cutting-edge AI applications and sustainable solutions," said Zhang Jie, head of the ecological incubation department of the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai.
The carnival aims to make innovative technology accessible to everyone, encouraging a wide audience to interact with design concepts, Zhang said.
The carnival features several international exhibitions and themed forums. Among them are three incubator open days covering AI, green technology, and health innovations.
The D. Transformer incubator hosted multiple workshops that attracted over 100 participants eager to learn about real-world applications of AI and its impact on businesses.
The event also spotlights sustainable development. The D. Transformer incubator and the North Bund Green Low-Carbon Service Industry Alliance held a "North Bund+" salon.
It focused on sharing valuable insights on green technologies, including solar energy and storage solutions. Participants discussed sustainable practices across various industries including manufacturing and trade.
Another highlight was the "Green Growth" 2024 Sustainable Design Exhibition, which showcased 47 projects from 11 countries.
The exhibition emphasized the importance of design in fostering harmony between humanity and nature, addressing complex societal challenges, and supporting vulnerable groups.
The historic Lester Institute is being revitalized under the guidance of the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai. The century-old building at 505 East Changzhi Road now hosts a range of activities aimed at engaging the public in creative exploration.