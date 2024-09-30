Historical Henry Lester Institute opens to public with carnival

A carnival opened at the Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education on the North Bund in Hongkou on Sunday as part of the 2024 World Design Capital Conference.

Hundreds of visitors gathered shortly after the carnival opened to explore the exhibitions and participate in various workshops at the historical building.

Participants learned about the latest applications of artificial intelligence in optimizing automation and improving decision-making processes at an AI-themed workshop. It was part of a series of activities focused on emerging technologies.

"People of all ages from industry leaders to students can engage with cutting-edge AI applications and sustainable solutions," said Zhang Jie, head of the ecological incubation department of the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai.