﻿
News / Metro

Xuhui lights up as part of light festival

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:02 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
A spectacular visual feast featuring naked-eye 3D and water curtain projection shows is lighting up Xuhui District for 18 days as part of the larger Shanghai festival.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:02 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Xuhui lights up as part of light festival
Ti Gong

People enjoy a spectacular visual feast the West Bund in Xuhui District.

A spectacular visual feast featuring naked-eye 3D and water curtain projection shows is lighting up Xuhui District, with four landmark areas planned to ignite a "light and shadow heat wave" lasting for 18 days.

The theme of the Xuhui branch of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival is "Spectral Art Convergence – Composing the Artistic Light of A Humanistic City."

The activities in Xuhui officially started on Tuesday and will last through October 18. During the festival, the district will create a colorful and vibrant light world via light shows, naked-eye 3D shows, light run activities, and artistic check-in devices at West Bund, Xujiahui business circle, Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical Conservation Zone, and Longhua Square.

Xuhui's riverfront area has achieved a transformation from an "industrial rust belt" to a "life show belt" and a "science and innovation embroidery belt."

As the main exhibition area of the light festival, the district has integrated landmark buildings, waterfront landscapes, and commercial activities to display a number of international cutting-edge art works with the tool of light and shadow. It lights up the waterfront with light and shadow art, allowing citizens and tourists to immerse themselves in a relaxed cultural and artistic atmosphere.

The large-scale projection show "Pictures of China" staged at Tank Shanghai uses AIGC technology to display the masterpieces of Lin Fengmian (1900-1991) and Wu Guanzhong (1919-2010), ingeniously integrating traditional art with modern light and shadow technology.

At the same time, the water curtain projection show "Echo" is presented at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center, using the latest water curtain and water mist technology to take audience on a dreamlike journey full of imagination.

The projection show "Amplifier of Dreams" brings a new visual experience to visitors, featuring the industrial heritage of Xuhui's riverfront area.

The "Mist Forest" light show integrates light, fog, and music to reproduce a beautiful "Tyndall effect." In the mist, the light is like an elf shuttling, creating a mysterious forest atmosphere, telling the story of the harmonious coexistence of nature and mankind.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
Xuhui
Fuxing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     