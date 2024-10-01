Xuhui lights up as part of light festival

A spectacular visual feast featuring naked-eye 3D and water curtain projection shows is lighting up Xuhui District, with four landmark areas planned to ignite a "light and shadow heat wave" lasting for 18 days.

The theme of the Xuhui branch of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival is "Spectral Art Convergence – Composing the Artistic Light of A Humanistic City."

The activities in Xuhui officially started on Tuesday and will last through October 18. During the festival, the district will create a colorful and vibrant light world via light shows, naked-eye 3D shows, light run activities, and artistic check-in devices at West Bund, Xujiahui business circle, Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical Conservation Zone, and Longhua Square.

Xuhui's riverfront area has achieved a transformation from an "industrial rust belt" to a "life show belt" and a "science and innovation embroidery belt."

As the main exhibition area of the light festival, the district has integrated landmark buildings, waterfront landscapes, and commercial activities to display a number of international cutting-edge art works with the tool of light and shadow. It lights up the waterfront with light and shadow art, allowing citizens and tourists to immerse themselves in a relaxed cultural and artistic atmosphere.

The large-scale projection show "Pictures of China" staged at Tank Shanghai uses AIGC technology to display the masterpieces of Lin Fengmian (1900-1991) and Wu Guanzhong (1919-2010), ingeniously integrating traditional art with modern light and shadow technology.

At the same time, the water curtain projection show "Echo" is presented at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center, using the latest water curtain and water mist technology to take audience on a dreamlike journey full of imagination.

The projection show "Amplifier of Dreams" brings a new visual experience to visitors, featuring the industrial heritage of Xuhui's riverfront area.

The "Mist Forest" light show integrates light, fog, and music to reproduce a beautiful "Tyndall effect." In the mist, the light is like an elf shuttling, creating a mysterious forest atmosphere, telling the story of the harmonious coexistence of nature and mankind.