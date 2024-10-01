Qingpu event raises 1m yuan for children with congenital heart disease

A charity event in Qingpu District recently raised 1 million yuan to provide aid to nearly 50 children with congenital heart disease in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

A charity event in Qingpu District recently raised 1 million yuan (US$142,400) to provide aid to nearly 50 children with congenital heart disease in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The incidence rate of congenital heart disease is approximately eight in one thousand in China. If not treated promptly, it severely impacts children's healthy development and can be life-threatening. The charity event organized by Shanghai Yida Hospital in Qingpu District under the support of authorities in Xizang and Qingpu was part of a national public welfare aid program for congenital heart disease patients.

A comprehensive service system has been established, aiding patients in early screening, diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. Over the past 17 years, the program has screened about 2 million people nationwide and left a trail of love across most of China, helping over 10,000 patients with congenital heart disease to undergo successful surgery. Since the beginning of the program, patients with congenital heart disease in Xizang have always been a focus. Over the past 15 years, the medical team from the hospital has conducted nearly 50,000 screenings in Xizang for congenital heart disease.

