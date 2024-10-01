﻿
News / Metro

Design camp sparks inspiration for future design

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:12 UTC+8, 2024-10-02
Participants engaged in a range of broad topics such as sustainable innovation for large enterprises, artificial intelligence and creativity, as well as Gen Z communities.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:12 UTC+8, 2024-10-02

The Design Universe Annual Creative Camp concluded on Monday at the 2024 World Design Cities Conference (WDCC), showing the importance of design in driving innovation and collaboration across industries.

The event featured keynotes, discussions and exhibitions, gathering more than 400 participants including tech leaders, scholars, designers and artists.

Design Universe is an initiative by Design Innovation Institute Shanghai (DIIS), a non-profit research institute at the historic site of the former Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education on the North Bund in Hongkou District. It focuses on using design to drive innovation and develop new productivity.

This year's camp included various activities such as the main forum at WDCC, multiple exhibitions, and a three-day public carnival at the historic Lester building.

Design camp sparks inspiration for future design
Ti Gong

"The Citywalker's Guide into the Galaxy" exhibition integrates public art into various settings to promote harmony between nature and humanity at WDCC 2024.

Topics discussed included sustainable innovation for large enterprises, AI & creativity and Gen Z communities. These subjects were addressed through keynote speeches and roundtable sessions.

An outdoor exhibition, named "The Citywalker's Guide into the Galaxy" and curated by public artist Liu Yi and DIIS researcher Gu Zaoli, showcased works from over 20 brands and designers. The exhibition integrated public art into various settings, promoting harmony between nature and humanity.

DIIS also announced two leading industry partners and three new co-creation initiatives during the event. These plans focus on brand acceleration, AI design engine, and rural revitalization projects.

The DIIS D. Transformer incubator was introduced as a vital component for innovation. Aside from an existing AI cohort, new joint incubation plans were launched in collaboration with the Nasdaq-listed Aptar Group and Urbanlab, a consortium of Fortune 500 companies.

At the intersection of technology, design and business, DIIS aims to create an innovation ecosystem through partnerships and projects. It has established more than 20 collaborative innovation labs in fields like AI and green technology.

Design camp sparks inspiration for future design
Ti Gong

Speakers share opinions on innovation communities of Gen Z at the forum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Hongkou
North Bund
﻿
