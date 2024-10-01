Design camp sparks inspiration for future design

The Design Universe Annual Creative Camp concluded on Monday at the 2024 World Design Cities Conference (WDCC), showing the importance of design in driving innovation and collaboration across industries.

The event featured keynotes, discussions and exhibitions, gathering more than 400 participants including tech leaders, scholars, designers and artists.

Design Universe is an initiative by Design Innovation Institute Shanghai (DIIS), a non-profit research institute at the historic site of the former Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education on the North Bund in Hongkou District. It focuses on using design to drive innovation and develop new productivity.

This year's camp included various activities such as the main forum at WDCC, multiple exhibitions, and a three-day public carnival at the historic Lester building.