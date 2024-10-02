Shanghai's first maternity hospital celebrates 140th anniversary
Shanghai's first maternity hospital, which was set up and financed by a United States citizen, honored the legacy of its former president Dr Wang Shuzhen, a founder of China's gynecology and an excellent medical educator, during its 140th anniversary celebration.
The hospital was founded in 1884 after Margaret Williamson, who was then in the US, learned of the challenging medical conditions in Shanghai and the difficulties of women and children here in seeking medical treatment. She donated US$5,000 to build the hospital, which was initially named the Margaret Williamson Hospital set up by the Woman's Union Missionary Society of America for Heathen Lands.
To celebrate the hospital's 140th and Wang's 125th anniversaries, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University created a play based on Wang's life experience, which was closely entwined with China's medical history and women's health care.
Many roles in the play were performed by medical staffers, who learned more about Wang during the process, said Dr Jiang Hua, president of the hospital.
Wang, one of the first batch of Chinese students to study abroad, returned to China after receiving a doctorate at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
She worked at the hospital for 60 years and established the first gynecology department in China's history.
While celebrating its rich history, the hospital is also developing itself into a pioneer in international medical tourism.
The hospital set up its international medical center in October last year and now services more than 100 domestic and international patients daily.
The number of patients with commercial insurance topped all maternity hospitals in the city in the first quarter of this year.
The hospital has reached direct billing agreements with over 20 commercial insurance companies, such as MHS and Cigna & CMB Life Insurance.