Shanghai's first maternity hospital celebrates 140th anniversary

Shanghai's first maternity hospital, which was set up and financed by a United States citizen, honored the legacy of its former president Dr Wang Shuzhen, a founder of China's gynecology and an excellent medical educator, during its 140th anniversary celebration.

The hospital was founded in 1884 after Margaret Williamson, who was then in the US, learned of the challenging medical conditions in Shanghai and the difficulties of women and children here in seeking medical treatment. She donated US$5,000 to build the hospital, which was initially named the Margaret Williamson Hospital set up by the Woman's Union Missionary Society of America for Heathen Lands.

To celebrate the hospital's 140th and Wang's 125th anniversaries, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University created a play based on Wang's life experience, which was closely entwined with China's medical history and women's health care.