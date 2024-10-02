Botanic garden hosts nature carnival during holiday

The 2024 Natural Life Festival, an classic outdoor carnival in the city that combines art, nature, lifestyle and sports, runs through October 5 during the National Day holiday.

Ti Gong

The 2024 Natural Life Festival, an classic outdoor carnival in Shanghai that combines art, nature, lifestyle, is being held at Chenshan Botanic Garden in Songjiang District through Saturday. It features 15 art performances spanning chorus, symphony, chamber music, folk music, dance, drama and opera across many artistic fields.

During that period, 35 student art troupes from 14 districts of Shanghai will take to the stage, starting a unique dialogue with musical instruments, and showing the combination of strength and beauty with dance and aerobics.

Ti Gong

Besides, the festival integrates sports for the first time, including football, kayaking and yoga activities. Baduanjin, an eight-section Chinese workout, and martial arts are also planned, enabling people to return to nature and find joy in movement. Continuing the heat of the 2024 Paris Olympics, youth football friendship matches will also be held. The garden has joined forces with the Shanghai Sports Bureau to present a special Olympic exhibition at the greenhouse.

Ti Gong

During the holiday, the garden has created five major themed horticultural exhibition areas featuring nectar flowers, grass, chrysanthemums, and giant pumpkins, where lush horticultural landscapes share the healing power of nature. A plantation know-how tour and course will be held during the period every day, leading people into the magical plant world in an interesting way. Short plays, children's traditional Chinese opera experience camps, and greenhouse concerts are also scheduled during the holiday.

Ti Gong

If you go: Venue: Chenshan Botanic Garden 辰山植物园 Opening hours: Through October 5, 8am - 5:30pm Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号