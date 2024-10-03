Expats welcome to try folk games in Shanghai

Foreigners who are interested in Chinese culture and folk customs are welcome to join the fun at Shanghai Jiuzi Park, where special areas are set up for traditional games.

Jiuzi (九子) refers to the "nine games" played in Shanghai's old lanes some 50 years ago. It includes nine alley games such as playing marbles, rolling hoops, hopscotch and rubber band skipping.



Recently a photography activity was held to promote jiuzi games and fitness awareness among the public. Several hundred images have already been collected, and 90 of them will be selected for an exhibition at the Nanjing Road E. Subdistrict community cultural activity center as a highlight of this year's Shanghai Tourism Festival.