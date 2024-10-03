Expats welcome to try folk games in Shanghai
Foreigners who are interested in Chinese culture and folk customs are welcome to join the fun at Shanghai Jiuzi Park, where special areas are set up for traditional games.
Jiuzi (九子) refers to the "nine games" played in Shanghai's old lanes some 50 years ago. It includes nine alley games such as playing marbles, rolling hoops, hopscotch and rubber band skipping.
Recently a photography activity was held to promote jiuzi games and fitness awareness among the public. Several hundred images have already been collected, and 90 of them will be selected for an exhibition at the Nanjing Road E. Subdistrict community cultural activity center as a highlight of this year's Shanghai Tourism Festival.
According to the organizers, evaluation will start soon, with responses from shutterbugs from both home and abroad.
The Yangtze River Delta Jiuzi Competition was recently held by the Suzhou Creek, evoking people's childhood memories.
Over the past two decades, the competition has become one of the most popular activities of the festival.
Govher Allamyradova, from Turkmenistan, is in Shanghai for her second year as a university student.
"I fully enjoy the games and I have tried three items," she said. "It's different for me, but I am learning a little bit."
If you go:
Venue: Jiuzi Park 九子公园
Address: 1018 Chengdu Rd N., Huangpu District
黄浦区成都北路1018号