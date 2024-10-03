﻿
Night safari just part of holiday offerings

Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District and Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area are staging activities including music, a food bazaar, and a night safari.
Ti Gong

Anteaters form a unique pose at the park.

Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District and Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area are staging a range of activities including music, a food bazaar, and a night safari during the National Day holiday.

At the Gongqing Forest Park, trendy music performances, sports events, and a food bazaar are being hosted in various areas through October 6.

A forest music theater has been set up, and the audience seating area is made up of 100 square haystacks, imparting a rustic atmosphere.

Twelve performances, including jazz, folk music, and Huju Opera, are being staged during the holiday.

Ti Gong

People enjoy sports fun at Gongqing Forest Park during the holiday.

At the sports carnival area, 10 fun public sports including diabolo, golf, and frisbee offer a healthy and joyful vacation for visitors.

A themed sports meeting is being held every day throughout the holiday, where participants can compete in frisbee, plank, waist flag rugby, volleyball, and parent-child obstacle races.

The event will also allow visitors to embark on a gourmet journey by introducing specialty cuisines from various countries, including Italian desserts, German sausages, and American hamburgers.

Ti Gong

A feast is prepared at Gongqing Forest Park.

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park is inviting tourists to join the thrill of a "night safari in the predator zone;" observe the impressive gathering of large animal herds such as African elephants, golden snub-nosed monkeys, and cheetahs; or get close to nature and experience intimate moments with animals.

The park has upgraded the area for lesser pandas, with science popularization classes and behavior demonstrations every day, enabling visitors to learn about their habits, diet, and breeding.

A three-month-old baby orangutan is greeting visitors for the first time during the holiday.

Ti Gong

A lesser panda interacts with a visitor.

If you go:

Venue: Gongqing Forest Park 共青森林公园

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 杨浦区军工路2000号

Venue: Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园

Address: Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区南六公路178号

