Night safari just part of holiday offerings

Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District and Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area are staging a range of activities including music, a food bazaar, and a night safari during the National Day holiday.

At the Gongqing Forest Park, trendy music performances, sports events, and a food bazaar are being hosted in various areas through October 6.

A forest music theater has been set up, and the audience seating area is made up of 100 square haystacks, imparting a rustic atmosphere.

Twelve performances, including jazz, folk music, and Huju Opera, are being staged during the holiday.