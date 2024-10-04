Triple the fun: Giants panda trio hold joint birthday at Wild Animal Park

Three giant pandas – Xuebao, Kangkang and Qianjin – had a joint birthday party at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area on Friday.

To celebrate the birthdays of the much-loved bears, animal keepers decorated the birthday venue with flowers, green plants, exquisite bamboo beds, bamboo balls, and bamboo baskets, creating a joyful atmosphere.

They presented hand-made birthday gifts such as multi-layered ice cakes and ice cube bowling toys for each giant panda, according to their personalities.