Triple the fun: Giants panda trio hold joint birthday at Wild Animal Park
Three giant pandas – Xuebao, Kangkang and Qianjin – had a joint birthday party at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area on Friday.
To celebrate the birthdays of the much-loved bears, animal keepers decorated the birthday venue with flowers, green plants, exquisite bamboo beds, bamboo balls, and bamboo baskets, creating a joyful atmosphere.
They presented hand-made birthday gifts such as multi-layered ice cakes and ice cube bowling toys for each giant panda, according to their personalities.
Tourists took up paint brushes to add color to lovely panda dolls, conveying their good wishes.
Activities such as stamping commemorative seals increased the atmosphere of the birthday celebration. On a blessing wall, visitors left their fervent blessings for the giant pandas, and were stamped with special commemorative seals.