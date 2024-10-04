﻿
News / Metro

Triple the fun: Giants panda trio hold joint birthday at Wild Animal Park

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:30 UTC+8, 2024-10-04       0
Three giant pandas – Xuebao, Kangkang and Qianjin – had a joint birthday party at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area on Friday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:30 UTC+8, 2024-10-04       0
Triple the fun: Giants panda trio hold joint birthday at Wild Animal Park
Ti Gong

The birthday venue is decorated.

Three giant pandas – Xuebao, Kangkang and Qianjin – had a joint birthday party at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area on Friday.

To celebrate the birthdays of the much-loved bears, animal keepers decorated the birthday venue with flowers, green plants, exquisite bamboo beds, bamboo balls, and bamboo baskets, creating a joyful atmosphere.

They presented hand-made birthday gifts such as multi-layered ice cakes and ice cube bowling toys for each giant panda, according to their personalities.

Triple the fun: Giants panda trio hold joint birthday at Wild Animal Park
Ti Gong

A giant panda celebrates its birthday.

Tourists took up paint brushes to add color to lovely panda dolls, conveying their good wishes.

Activities such as stamping commemorative seals increased the atmosphere of the birthday celebration. On a blessing wall, visitors left their fervent blessings for the giant pandas, and were stamped with special commemorative seals.

Triple the fun: Giants panda trio hold joint birthday at Wild Animal Park
Ti Gong

A giant panda eats bamboo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     