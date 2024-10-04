Millions of tourists enjoy holiday fun in Shanghai

The city records over 12 million visits by tourists in the first four days of the National Day holiday, attracted by activities involving culture, commerce, sports and exhibitions.

Shanghai recorded 12.2173 million visits by tourists in the first four days of the seven-day National Day holiday, with the average occupancy rate of local hotel rooms reaching 62.5 percent, an increase of 11 percentage points year-on-year. During the holiday, the city launched a number of activities integrating culture, commerce, sports and exhibitions, enriching and optimizing market supply, effectively stimulating the consumption vitality of the holiday market, and satisfying the cultural demands of the public, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Among these, the Xujiahui business circle hosted a trendy art festival, launching nearly 20 commercial, tourism, cultural and sports activities, and issuing coupons covering around 10 shopping malls. As a classic of Shanghai's urban tourism, the "One River and One Creek" tour drove the upsurge of waterfront experience tourism during the holiday with upgraded itineraries, according to the administration.

A full range of lighting creations were implemented along the banks of the Huangpu River for the Shanghai International Light Festival, and a themed ship of the festival was decorated and launched, taking tourists to fully experience the dazzling light feast on the river, the administration said. Cruise ships on Suzhou Creek have become livehouses, with dozens of musicians giving tourists a pleasant and melodious journey on the water, it said.

