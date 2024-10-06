Shanghai medical speed wows foreign patients

Luke Johnston, from the UK, was amazed by the high standard of care after bringing his stepfather to leading Shanghai public hospitals for treatment.

Editor's note: Quick, professional and high-end are comments expatriate patients in Shanghai make. The city is boosting its international medical service to make itself a destination for expatriates seeking high-quality health-care services. To achieve the goal, Shanghai is making great efforts, as international medicine doesn't only mean VIP services but high-quality services in line with international practice and standard.

Luke Johnston, from the UK, was amazed by the standard of Chinese doctors' English and medical abilities after bringing his stepfather to leading Shanghai public hospitals for diagnosis and treatment for months-long leg pain. "The GP in the UK said that my stepfather would wait for 26 weeks to receive the MRI scan, so we come to Shanghai," he said. "It is just within one day for the medical process here." Johnston took his stepfather to Ruijin Hospital's international medical services, where the doctor conducted checks and arranged a magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI. He told the patient that it was a spine problem based on the imaging shown on his computer, and gave medical suggestions. "Our GP said it was muscle problem," Johnston said. "The doctor here said it wasn't muscle problem but the spine issue and the MRI confirmed his judgement. He spoke very good English and gave us very clear explanation and suggestions."

Dong Jun / SHINE

In the following days, Johnston took his stepfather to Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine for acupuncture and tuina for the spine problem. "The medical service in Shanghai is very convenient and efficient," he said. His stepfather left Shanghai after the two-week trip with a satisfactory health-care experience. It is a typical case of international medical tourism boosted by the Shanghai government, which has launched a pilot scheme to encourage local hospitals to step up efforts in offering international medical tourism products and streamlined health services. To build Shanghai into a medical center in Asia, the Shanghai Health Commission has designated 13 leading public hospitals and 20 private hospitals as pilot facilities, which, especially the public ones, have outstanding medical capabilities, innovative practices, and foreign service experiences. "Local hospitals are facing a big market of expatriates living in China and those taking a trip here," Vice Mayor Chen Yujian told a meeting on international medical tourism last month. "Enhancing service ability for international patients can not only expand Shanghai's opening-up but also boost our business environment. It is a very important measure to build Shanghai's international image to attract more high-quality talent, enterprises and investment home and abroad."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Responding to the call, all the 13 public hospitals in the scheme and many other leading public hospitals have set up international medicine departments to improve their service quality for international patients as well as Chinese patients with commercial medical insurancen and higher demand. The city government has planned to team up with the local health commission and administration of culture and tourism to encourage tourism agencies to develop new medical tourism packages, in an effort to push Shanghai as a destination for international medical tourism. To regulate the practice and enhance the quality of international medical services, Shanghai issued the nation's first standard on international medical service, which was enacted from this month. According to Dr Gu Jingwen from Huashan Hospital and a drafter of the standard, international medicine doesn't only mean VIP service but high-quality service in line with international practice. "It is not only medicine but an integrated field with medicine, management, tourism, service and insurance," she said. "Language ability, medical capability, service and details like respect to different dietary habits and cultural backgrounds are all included into the criteria of international medicine service. Good international medicine service should meet patients' diversified, individualized and different levels of demand."

Ti Gong

Local public hospitals said boosting international medicine offers them more incentives and opportunities. "Our hospital included international commercial insurance into our billing system three years ago and set up English training course for medical staff to enhance their ability on international patients," said Dr Zhou Jia, president of Yueyang Hospital. "It is common to see expatriate patients in the hospital nowadays." Local doctors said the quick and efficient service always astonishes expatriate patients. "I received a Spanish patient in the emergency department one night," said Dr Zhao Qing at Yueyang Hospital. "He suffered pain, and the nurses called me as I am rehabilitation expert. After checking his condition, I arranged the appropriate doctor for treatment and returned to my office. To my surprise, he asked the nurse to call me to express his gratitude in person before leaving the hospital and said the service is much more efficient than his home country."

Ti Gong