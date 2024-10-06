Foreigner's hemorrhage surgery highlights quality of medical services

UK national Tom McConway had a very special National Day holiday after receiving surgery at a local hospital for a blood hemorrhage.

Although he is healthy and energetic, he said he was really scared when he began coughing up blood.

"I was really frightened at that time," he said. "But the medical staff here are very professional and made me feel calm and relaxed."

Doctors from Shanghai United Family Hospital said the patient was in a critical condition when he arrived at the emergency department.

"The patient spit about 100ml of blood each hour," said Dr Zhang Zheng from the hospital's intensive care unit. "The blood quantity didn't risk his life, but there was a risk of suffocation. If the blood blocks his air tube, he can be in fatal condition."

Medical staff spent two days carrying out checks, giving medication and conducting various preparations.

As the checks indicated a possibility of a deformed artery, doctors conducted surgery to locate and embolize the bleeding position and also solved the deformed artery with the one operation.