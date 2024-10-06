Foreigner's hemorrhage surgery highlights quality of medical services
UK national Tom McConway had a very special National Day holiday after receiving surgery at a local hospital for a blood hemorrhage.
Although he is healthy and energetic, he said he was really scared when he began coughing up blood.
"I was really frightened at that time," he said. "But the medical staff here are very professional and made me feel calm and relaxed."
Doctors from Shanghai United Family Hospital said the patient was in a critical condition when he arrived at the emergency department.
"The patient spit about 100ml of blood each hour," said Dr Zhang Zheng from the hospital's intensive care unit. "The blood quantity didn't risk his life, but there was a risk of suffocation. If the blood blocks his air tube, he can be in fatal condition."
Medical staff spent two days carrying out checks, giving medication and conducting various preparations.
As the checks indicated a possibility of a deformed artery, doctors conducted surgery to locate and embolize the bleeding position and also solved the deformed artery with the one operation.
After staying in ICU for one day, the patient was transformed to a regular ward and was discharged on Sunday.
"I feel fantastic now," McConway said. "The medical service and speed in Shanghai is so good and efficient."
International hospitals and clinics have become an important part of Shanghai's health care system. So far, there are 32 international joint venture or wholly foreign funded medical facilities in the city and their major targets are expatriate and Chinese patients with commercial medical insurance or higher demands for health service.
They also have good cooperation with local leading public hospitals for patient transfers and medical experts' group consultation and collaboration on complicated case treatment.
"As there are rising number of expatriates coming to China for work, study and travel, the service for international patients will be further expanded," said Dr Liu Yingzi, chief medical officer of Shanghai United Family Hospital (ChangNing). "We will do better preparation and integration on management, medicine, service and insurance to offer high-quality service."
Tips from doctor:
- If spitting blood, stay calm and do not try to fight back the cough.
- Try to control the strength of cough and avoid coughing too hard.
- If lying on the ground or bed, it is important to get the patient to lie on their side to avoid blood choking.
- Call the ambulance or ask for medical help quickly.