Music China a highlight of the global music industry calendar

The 2024 China (Shanghai) International Musical Instruments Exhibition will take place from October 10 to 13 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

This premier event will showcase over 1,840 companies from 26 countries and regions across nearly 150,000 square meters of exhibition space, making it a highlight in the global music industry calendar.

Opening hours will be from 9:30am to 5pm on October 10 through 12, and 9:30am to 3:30pm on October 13, with doors closing 30 minutes before the end of each day.

Attendees can look forward to engaging with leading brands and discovering innovative products during the global new product launch event, alongside numerous forums, performances, and workshops focused on music education, industry trends, and creative discussions.

Live music will fill the air across multiple stages, showcasing talent from various genres throughout the four-day event.

This year features exciting special programs, including the "Music X Future" Zone, which will explore the latest in music technology and innovations designed to enhance accessibility.

The "Silver Hair Music Future" Event, coinciding with the Double Ninth Festival, promotes cultural activities for the elderly with interactive exhibits and performances.

Additionally, music sharing courses and masterclasses will allow visitors to engage with experts in the field, sharing teaching methods and success stories to enhance their music education practices.

Whether for a music professional, educator, or enthusiast, Music China 2024 promises an immersive experience filled with opportunities to learn, connect, and explore.