Exhibition to showcase the best of interior lifestyle

The 2024 Interior Lifestyle China exhibition will be held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center from October 10–12.

The show, hosted by Messe Frankfurt, is a sister event of the lifestyle fairs in Dubai and Tokyo and is the only subsidiary of the internationally recognized Ambiente fair in China.

Interior Lifestyle China attracts a diverse range of exhibitors and attendees, showcasing a broad range of home and lifestyle products that are up to date with design and innovation trends.

The show this year will showcase a variety of categories, including lifestyle accessories, furniture, and home decor, to meet the evolving preferences of customers.

More than 200 brands will come together to showcase their distinctive goods and interact with a diverse audience of industry professionals and design aficionados.

Expect a carefully curated experience that showcases up-and-coming designers in addition to well-known companies, resulting in a lively marketplace full of inspiration and ideas.

There will be a series of events that promise to enhance the experience. Highlights include trend talks by well-known retail experts and the "Como Siempre" theme jewelry show, which will use artistic jewelry pieces to explore the beauty of Eastern aesthetics.

The seminars will delve into current market trends, innovative retail strategies, and the latest advancements in design and consumer engagement.

Interior Lifestyle China promises to be a must-visit event for those wanting to immerse themselves in the newest lifestyle and home products. It provides a chance to meet industry experts and learn about the future of home living.