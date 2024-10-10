Double Ninth Festival to be celebrated for a month

Shanghai has launched monthlong activities for China's Double Ninth Festival, which falls on Friday this year.

The events at this year's festival that celebrate the elderly will focus on senior care, education, health, cultural enrichment, tourism, and legal aid, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said.

Elderly people will receive coupons for trial stays at local senior care homes for the first time.

"Encouraging elderly citizens in communities to visit nursing homes to experience and compare institutions that suit them is a new trial that breaks down the information barrier," said Ya Zhu, head of the bureau's aged work office.

According to Ya, civil affairs officials found that it was challenging to find a spot at community colleges for the elderly and that courses frequently filled up quickly, demonstrating the elderly's desire for cultural experiences.

As a result, a number of courses and digital education activities would be established to meet the demand, he stated.

Subsidies for 15 categories of elderly-friendly products, including alarm devices, fall prevention equipment, nursing mattresses, smart assistive sofas and toilets, will be available.

Hongkou District will host a silver economy market, and Jing'an District will host anti-fraud promotions, intangible cultural heritage experiences, and performances.

Throughout the month, various districts will host talk shows, a science and technology innovation bazaar, a cooking demonstration, and a senior service carnival.

Putuo District will host an afternoon tea banquet for the elderly, and Songjiang District's Sheshan Hill will host a traditional ascending event.

As part of Shanghai's 2024 Senior Month events, Baoshan District will hold a cruise ship excursion for couples celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The "Golden Wedding Sea Voyage" program intends to commemorate long-term love while giving a wonderful experience aboard the Astro Ocean Cruise's Piano Island cruise ship, which will set sail on October 18.

