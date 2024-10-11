﻿
News / Metro

Volunteers support elderly to mark Double Ninth Festival

Nearly 200 volunteers offered medical consultations, promoted the use of smartphones, and conducted rehabilitation therapy for the elderly, drawing a large number of attendees.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A bazaar with services for the elderly citizens is open at Daning Park.

Nearly 200 volunteers from various circles of the society provided services for the city's elderly citizens at Daning Park in Jing'an District on Friday to mark China's Double Ninth Festival, a day to honor senior residents.

They offered medical consultations, promoted the use of smartphones, and conducted rehabilitation therapy for the elderly, drawing a large number of silver-haired attendees.

There were also intangible cultural heritage experiences and a special gala at the festival.

The activity was a climax of Shanghai's 2024 Senior Month events.

Throughout the month, districts host various activities such as talk shows, a silver economy market, a science and technology innovation bazaar, a cooking demonstration, and a senior service carnival across the city.

As of the end of last year, the city recorded 5.68 million elderly citizens aged 60 and above with Shanghai hukou, or registered residency, representing 37.4 percent of the total population, while those aged 80 and above comprised 5.4 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Top ﻿
     