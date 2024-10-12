Unique folk customs celebrated in Jinze Town

With the fragrance of osmanthus lingering in the air, Jinze Town in Qingpu District showcased the beauty and everlasting charm of its intangible cultural heritage with a series of activities on Friday.

A feast of folk customs experiences and intangible cultural heritage displays with a mixture of China's Double Ninth Festival, a day to honor elderly citizens, was presented in the town which has a history of more than 1,300 years, profound cultural heritage and superior ecological resources.

Nestling along the Dianshan Lake, Jinze is dotted with lakes and ponds, and crisscrossed by rivers and tributaries.