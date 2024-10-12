Unique folk customs celebrated in Jinze Town
With the fragrance of osmanthus lingering in the air, Jinze Town in Qingpu District showcased the beauty and everlasting charm of its intangible cultural heritage with a series of activities on Friday.
A feast of folk customs experiences and intangible cultural heritage displays with a mixture of China's Double Ninth Festival, a day to honor elderly citizens, was presented in the town which has a history of more than 1,300 years, profound cultural heritage and superior ecological resources.
Nestling along the Dianshan Lake, Jinze is dotted with lakes and ponds, and crisscrossed by rivers and tributaries.
In Jinze, there are a variety of old stone bridges with different styles that span four dynasties. Tourists strolled the Yingxiang and Ruyi bridges and experienced making festival rice cakes, sachets, hand-painted kites and enjoyed tea and chrysanthemum appreciation, exploring traditional folk customs in the region.
The Shangta Xuanjuan, a form of talking and singing art, has been practised for 600 years in Jinze. It was performed on the day, while melodies of Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music) and tianshange (folk songs sung in the field by farmers) offering a soothing delight to the ears. Traditional folk activities such as lianxiang dance and swinging lake boats enhanced the festive atmosphere.
The town has recently released four cultural and tourist routes highlighting its rural beauty and liveable environment.
Among these, a route celebrating its bridge culture links the Jinze Ancient Town, Jinze Art Center, Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone Exhibition Hall, as well as local cafes, restaurants and minsus (Chinese-style homestay).
Another route designed for travelers include the Shuangxiang Village Rural Revitalization Experimental Base, Jinwu Bandao Water Sports Base that combines water sports, barbecue and camping experience, and minsus nestling along the Dianshan Lake.