Shanghai unveils new AI pilot zone in Xuhui

A new generative artificial intelligence pilot zone debuted in Shanghai on Saturday, with more AI firms located in the city's AI hub at the Foundation Model Innovation Center.
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Generative Artificial Intelligence Innovation Ecology Pilot Zone opening ceremony.

A new generative artificial intelligence pilot zone debuted in Shanghai on Saturday, with more AI firms located in the city's AI hub at the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center in Xuhui District.

To foster the development of the pilot zone, the government announced a series of support measures. These include initiatives to promote research and development innovation, enhance AI computing capabilities, expand large model research and incubation space, and explore new application scenarios.

Additionally, 22 city-level classified AI scenarios were released to stimulate the development of innovative technologies, products, and models for AI applications in Xuhui and Shanghai.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The new zone is located in the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center in Xuhui District.

An AI industry ecosystem fund, valued at more than 10 billion yuan (US$1.43 billion), was also founded on Saturday. This fund will be invested in AI companies operating in Xuhui and Shanghai, accelerating the development of the pilot zone.

More than 30 AI firms signed to join the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, a city-level incubation platform for AI start-ups. The year old center is poised to become a thriving hub for AI innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ti Gong

More than 30 AI firms signed to move into the AI incubation center on Saturday.

Source: SHINE
