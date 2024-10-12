Shanghai unveils new AI pilot zone in Xuhui

A new generative artificial intelligence pilot zone debuted in Shanghai on Saturday, with more AI firms located in the city's AI hub at the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center in Xuhui District.

To foster the development of the pilot zone, the government announced a series of support measures. These include initiatives to promote research and development innovation, enhance AI computing capabilities, expand large model research and incubation space, and explore new application scenarios.

Additionally, 22 city-level classified AI scenarios were released to stimulate the development of innovative technologies, products, and models for AI applications in Xuhui and Shanghai.