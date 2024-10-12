Curtain raised on 'Shakespeare in the Park'

A Shakespeare-themed event is taking place near the Bund, offering a unique cultural experience for the public.

"Shakespeare in the Park," runs through October 20 in Gucheng Park, in downtown Huangpu District. It is the third season of the annual festival, with all activities free for visitors.

The park, near the Bund and Yuyuan Garden, features various performances and art displays at daytime and at night, including outdoor theaters, art markets, and immersive shows. Special dramas will be staged at night on the weekend.

The event brings together elements from Shakespeare's classic plays in eight themed areas, including "Hamlet's Dilemma" and "Romeo and Juliet."