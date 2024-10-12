Curtain raised on 'Shakespeare in the Park'
A Shakespeare-themed event is taking place near the Bund, offering a unique cultural experience for the public.
"Shakespeare in the Park," runs through October 20 in Gucheng Park, in downtown Huangpu District. It is the third season of the annual festival, with all activities free for visitors.
The park, near the Bund and Yuyuan Garden, features various performances and art displays at daytime and at night, including outdoor theaters, art markets, and immersive shows. Special dramas will be staged at night on the weekend.
The event brings together elements from Shakespeare's classic plays in eight themed areas, including "Hamlet's Dilemma" and "Romeo and Juliet."
Visitors can enjoy street performances like puppet shows and live music while exploring the park. The festival offers a break from city life, allowing people to enjoy culture without traveling far, according to the organizers.
Organizers aim to merge theater, culture, and tourism, providing a fresh way for locals to engage with art.
As part of the 23rd Shanghai International Arts Festival, the event promotes cultural exchange and innovation in Shanghai's urban spaces, the Huangpu government said.
The organizers plan to expand the event nationwide, showcasing Shanghai's brand as a hub for performing arts.