Remembering historic deeds and commemorating achievements
Stories about how Chinese people fought to win today's life are always remembered from generation to generation, and a cultural program seeking stories about the city's history was launched over the weekend.
People laid flowers in front of the memorial statue at the Shanghai New Fourth Army Square in Fushouyuan Cemetery as commemoration and lit the beacon, symbolizing the inheritance of the spirit of predecessors.
In 1937, at a critical moment for the survival of the nation, the New Fourth Army was established and built a fortress to defend the nation with a fearless spirit.
The cultural program will explore, file, and promote historical stories, making more people understand the heroic deeds of predecessors and commemorate their immortal achievements.
During the event, the life of veteran soldier Li Ming was vividly re-enacted by students from Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts through the performance of a micro-drama, bringing to life those touching years.
Meanwhile, an exhibition commemorating renowned patriotic writer Ding Ling (1904-1986) started at the 4th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.
Saturday marked the 120th anniversary of Ding's birth, and Shanghai is the starting point of Ding's literary and revolutionary journey.
The exhibition takes Ding's life experience in Shanghai from 1922 to 1933 as the main narrative thread. Through a large number of pictorial materials and excerpts from Ding's works depicting the city of Shanghai, it interprets how Ding completed her transformation to Left-Wing literature.
While fully displaying Ding's connection with Shanghai, the exhibition highlights Shanghai's historical contribution as the source of modern Chinese literature and the stronghold of Red culture.
The exhibition hosted by the cultural and tourism authorities of Hongkou District will last a month.