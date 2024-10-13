Remembering historic deeds and commemorating achievements

Stories about how Chinese people fought to win today's life are always remembered from generation to generation, and a cultural program seeking stories about the city's history was launched over the weekend.

People laid flowers in front of the memorial statue at the Shanghai New Fourth Army Square in Fushouyuan Cemetery as commemoration and lit the beacon, symbolizing the inheritance of the spirit of predecessors.

In 1937, at a critical moment for the survival of the nation, the New Fourth Army was established and built a fortress to defend the nation with a fearless spirit.

The cultural program will explore, file, and promote historical stories, making more people understand the heroic deeds of predecessors and commemorate their immortal achievements.