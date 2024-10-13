Jinshan to have city-level comprehensive hospital

The main building of Ruijin Hospital's new section in Jinshan District was announced as structure completion, meaning people living in rural areas are able to have access to the highest standard of medical resources.

The new section, which started construction in June last year, will have 400 beds and be put into operation in 2026, officials announced over the weekend.

According to hospital officials, the new section is built in-line with the requirements of a leading public hospital, and it will become the first city-level comprehensive medical facility in Jinshan District.

"The new section will become a regional medical center for critical diseases and emergency cases as well as a medical center for burns and a high-end medical talent training center," said Dr Ning Guang, president of Rujin Hospital.

"It will also conduct close collaboration with bio-medicine and pharmaceutical companies in the region to boost medical equipment, new drug and vaccine development and innovation.

"Upon completion, the Jinshan section will be equipped with all functions of outpatient, emergency, hospitalization service, teaching and medical research. With a helicopter apron, it will be also an important part of the national medical emergency network."

The ceremony for Jinshan new section's structure completion is a part of Ruijin's 117th anniversary this year. The hospital also launched a charity event on Saturday to call for more social support for patients in need.

So far, the hospital has established nearly 30 programs to offer charity support and services for various patients as well as medical research.