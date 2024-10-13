﻿
News / Metro

Jinshan to have city-level comprehensive hospital

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:18 UTC+8, 2024-10-13       0
The main building of Ruijin Hospital's new section in Jinshan District has been announced as structure completion.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:18 UTC+8, 2024-10-13       0
Jinshan to have city-level comprehensive hospital
Ti Gong

The main building of Ruijin Hospital's new section in Jinshan District.

The main building of Ruijin Hospital's new section in Jinshan District was announced as structure completion, meaning people living in rural areas are able to have access to the highest standard of medical resources.

The new section, which started construction in June last year, will have 400 beds and be put into operation in 2026, officials announced over the weekend.

According to hospital officials, the new section is built in-line with the requirements of a leading public hospital, and it will become the first city-level comprehensive medical facility in Jinshan District.

"The new section will become a regional medical center for critical diseases and emergency cases as well as a medical center for burns and a high-end medical talent training center," said Dr Ning Guang, president of Rujin Hospital.

"It will also conduct close collaboration with bio-medicine and pharmaceutical companies in the region to boost medical equipment, new drug and vaccine development and innovation.

"Upon completion, the Jinshan section will be equipped with all functions of outpatient, emergency, hospitalization service, teaching and medical research. With a helicopter apron, it will be also an important part of the national medical emergency network."

The ceremony for Jinshan new section's structure completion is a part of Ruijin's 117th anniversary this year. The hospital also launched a charity event on Saturday to call for more social support for patients in need.

So far, the hospital has established nearly 30 programs to offer charity support and services for various patients as well as medical research.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Jinshan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     