Shanghai attracts international patients as center of CAR-T cell therapy

Quick, professional and high-quality care are comments overseas patients in Shanghai have made as the city's hospitals improve international medical services to become a global destination for treatment. To achieve the goal, participating hospitals are working hard to be in line with international practices and standards.

Shanghai has become a leading medical center for CAR-T cell immunotherapy, which has attracted multiple overseas patients to the city for the high-end therapy at a competitive price.

One patient from the United Kingdom and another from New Zealand were recently discharged from a local hospital after successful CAR-T therapy resulted in complete remission.

CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, is specifically developed for each patient by reprogramming the patient's own immune cells to target their cancer. It is a complicated treatment requiring close monitoring and multidisciplinary professionals during patient selection, bridging treatment, side effect control, and symptom management.

"China is leading CAR-T therapy in the world and has gained much experience in ensuring a good treatment outcome," said Dr Lily Zhou from Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital, which discharged the New Zealand patient with lymphoma over the weekend and the UK patient with blood disease two weeks ago.

Both patients have suffered for a long time and traveled all the way to Shanghai for CAR-T therapy after doing multiple consultations and comparisons.

"So far there are six CAR-T options available in China, covering all major targets for various blood diseases. Globally, China's research and practice of CAR-T are both in a leading position, making it a hotspot for international patients," Zhou said. "Before coming to Shanghai, these international patients' doctors in their home countries also participate in online consultations with our doctors and support their patients' decision after recognizing the capability and experiences of Chinese doctors. Some of them have invited us to go to their countries to give lectures."

The UK patient was diagnosed with myeloma six years ago and his condition started to deteriorate three years later when he couldn't tolerate more chemotherapy. Another patient mentioned Dr Zhou, so he contacted her.

"Actually, there are not many choices. There are a limited number of countries carrying out CAR-T therapy and some countries, which have the treatment, have little experience or charge so much. The hospitalization cost in the United States is five times higher than China. More importantly, the medicine treating my disease originated in China, so I came here," said the patient, who received a CAR-T infusion on September 2 and was discharged two weeks later.