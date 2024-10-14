﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai attracts international patients as center of CAR-T cell therapy

A patient from New Zealand and another from the United Kingdom have nothing but praise for doctors in Shanghai after being treated for serious forms of cancer.
Editor's note:

Quick, professional and high-quality care are comments overseas patients in Shanghai have made as the city's hospitals improve international medical services to become a global destination for treatment. To achieve the goal, participating hospitals are working hard to be in line with international practices and standards.

SHINE

A UK patient with myeloma talks to a doctor after receiving CAR-T infusion at Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital.

Shanghai has become a leading medical center for CAR-T cell immunotherapy, which has attracted multiple overseas patients to the city for the high-end therapy at a competitive price.

One patient from the United Kingdom and another from New Zealand were recently discharged from a local hospital after successful CAR-T therapy resulted in complete remission.

CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, is specifically developed for each patient by reprogramming the patient's own immune cells to target their cancer. It is a complicated treatment requiring close monitoring and multidisciplinary professionals during patient selection, bridging treatment, side effect control, and symptom management.

"China is leading CAR-T therapy in the world and has gained much experience in ensuring a good treatment outcome," said Dr Lily Zhou from Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital, which discharged the New Zealand patient with lymphoma over the weekend and the UK patient with blood disease two weeks ago.

Both patients have suffered for a long time and traveled all the way to Shanghai for CAR-T therapy after doing multiple consultations and comparisons.

"So far there are six CAR-T options available in China, covering all major targets for various blood diseases. Globally, China's research and practice of CAR-T are both in a leading position, making it a hotspot for international patients," Zhou said. "Before coming to Shanghai, these international patients' doctors in their home countries also participate in online consultations with our doctors and support their patients' decision after recognizing the capability and experiences of Chinese doctors. Some of them have invited us to go to their countries to give lectures."

The UK patient was diagnosed with myeloma six years ago and his condition started to deteriorate three years later when he couldn't tolerate more chemotherapy. Another patient mentioned Dr Zhou, so he contacted her.

"Actually, there are not many choices. There are a limited number of countries carrying out CAR-T therapy and some countries, which have the treatment, have little experience or charge so much. The hospitalization cost in the United States is five times higher than China. More importantly, the medicine treating my disease originated in China, so I came here," said the patient, who received a CAR-T infusion on September 2 and was discharged two weeks later.

Ti Gong

The patient takes a picture with medical staff after being discharged.

"The patient sends a report each week and all cancer markers have returned to normal levels within one month. He shared his experience with other patients and suggested they come to China," Zhou said.

The patient from New Zealand has been in a serious condition and decided to try CAR-T therapy under his own doctor's suggestion.

He said he contacted Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital and an Australian hospital and opted for the one in Shanghai due to the professionalism of its doctors.

Ti Gong

Dr Lily Zhou checks a patient from New Zealand with lymphoma.

Since the patient's disease was developing rapidly, local doctors gave him individualized treatment with immunotherapy, targeted medication and radiation to control his condition and then conducted a CAR-T infusion to reduce complications and ensure effects. Now he is in a very stable condition and in the recovery process.

Shanghai's government is boosting international medical tourism and building the city into a medical center in Asia by encouraging local hospitals to step up efforts in offering international medical tourism products and streamlined health services.

"CAR-T therapy is a service in line with the policy and an attraction for international patients," Zhou said. "To ensure and further improve the medical ability, top experts in the city and Yangtze River Delta region have collaborated on blood diseases."

Ti Gong

The NZ patient gives a thumb-ups after being discharged.

