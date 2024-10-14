Compassionate hospice care available across Shanghai

Shanghai has 261 medical facilities offering hospice service. They cover all 248 neighborhood health centers and 13 comprehensive hospitals, allowing patients to receive service with respect and comfort in the last stage of their life.

Altogether 1,224 beds in medical facilities are available for hospice care, while the service can be provided to another 1,800 patients in their home, according to the Shanghai Health Commission on the occasion of the World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

Hospice care is an important part of a city's social development. Shanghai started providing hospice service in 1998 and has included it in the city's civil welfare project since 2012.

Shanghai has established a model based on neighborhood health centers and home with support from city- and district-level hospitals and help from social organizations to offer terminal patients the service to improve their quality of live and comfort in their final days.

At the same time, the city has created hospice service standards and regulations. And the city is enhancing scientific collaboration, IT-based management and quality control and innovation to improve service quality, officials said.