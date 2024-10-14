﻿
News / Metro

Compassionate hospice care available across Shanghai

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:25 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
Terminal patients can choose from 262 medical facilities, including 13 comprehensive hospitals, or be in the comfort of their own home to receive hospice care.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:25 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0

Shanghai has 261 medical facilities offering hospice service. They cover all 248 neighborhood health centers and 13 comprehensive hospitals, allowing patients to receive service with respect and comfort in the last stage of their life.

Altogether 1,224 beds in medical facilities are available for hospice care, while the service can be provided to another 1,800 patients in their home, according to the Shanghai Health Commission on the occasion of the World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

Hospice care is an important part of a city's social development. Shanghai started providing hospice service in 1998 and has included it in the city's civil welfare project since 2012.

Shanghai has established a model based on neighborhood health centers and home with support from city- and district-level hospitals and help from social organizations to offer terminal patients the service to improve their quality of live and comfort in their final days.

At the same time, the city has created hospice service standards and regulations. And the city is enhancing scientific collaboration, IT-based management and quality control and innovation to improve service quality, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     