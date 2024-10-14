Shanghai tackles 350,000 homecare worker shortage

The 2024 Women's Homecare Skills Competition was held last Saturday in Shanghai. Competitors are evaluated on both practical and theoretical skills, including elderly care, maternity care, domestic service, as well as clutter consultancy and organizing.

Shanghai faces a significant shortfall of about 350,000 homecare workers, according to the Shanghai Household Service Association. In response, the city is increasing support for the industry through enhanced training and management.

The 2024 Women's Homecare Skills Competition aims to improve the workers' skills of newborn care, elderly care and other household services.

Zhu Chunnan, a competitor with experience in homecare since 2007, specializes in services for Japanese families. She works five days a week, eight hours a day, earning over 10,000 yuan (US$1,370) per month.

"Being a homecare worker brings me a profound sense of professional fulfillment," Zhu said. "I entered the competition to evaluate my current skills, identify areas for improvement, and ultimately enhance the quality of service I provide."

Li Ming, vice president of the Shanghai Women's Federation, noted that the event helps professionalize the homecare industry.

Winners will represent Shanghai at the national finals.