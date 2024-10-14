News / Metro

Shanghai tackles 350,000 homecare worker shortage

Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  19:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
The 2024 Women's Homecare Skills Competition was held last Saturday in the city, aiming to improve the competitors' skills in domestic services.
Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  19:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0

Shanghai faces a significant shortfall of about 350,000 homecare workers, according to the Shanghai Household Service Association. In response, the city is increasing support for the industry through enhanced training and management.

The 2024 Women's Homecare Skills Competition was held last Saturday in Shanghai. Competitors are evaluated on both practical and theoretical skills, including elderly care, maternity care, domestic service, as well as clutter consultancy and organizing.

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The 2024 Women's Homecare Skills Competition aims to improve the workers' skills of newborn care, elderly care and other household services.





  • Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Zhu Chunnan, a competitor with experience in homecare since 2007, specializes in services for Japanese families. She works five days a week, eight hours a day, earning over 10,000 yuan (US$1,370) per month.

"Being a homecare worker brings me a profound sense of professional fulfillment," Zhu said. "I entered the competition to evaluate my current skills, identify areas for improvement, and ultimately enhance the quality of service I provide."

Li Ming, vice president of the Shanghai Women's Federation, noted that the event helps professionalize the homecare industry.

Winners will represent Shanghai at the national finals.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     